When you go to a pizza restaurant, the main draw is often, of course, the pizza. There are always other things available, but people tend to go for the pie. However, as the Osprey Observer team recently found out, Brandon Pizzeria has Italian cuisine that proves the restaurant is much more than just a pizza place.

If you’re visiting the restaurant, make sure to try its other food, because you might find yourself wanting to stop by again for more than pizza. This is thanks in no small part to Chef Anthony Mondelli, who began working at the restaurant in January 2019. All of Brandon Pizzeria’s food is made in-house, including sauces, and Chef Mondelli’s culinary skills are obvious when you take a bite.

Owner Frank Giglio makes sure the restaurant is a true member of the community.

“Our mission here is to be a part of the community. We do everything that we can to help out different softball clubs. We’re always donating to something that makes sense,” he said. “I try to engage in people that love food, love cooking food, and our mission is to put as much love and hard work as we can into the food, and at the right prices, and have the best pizza this side of New York City.”

Our team tried its chicken parmesan, lasagna, baked ziti, meatballs, penne Bolognese and stuffed pork chops, all prepared by Chef Mondelli. Each of us tried a bit of everything, and we all agreed that it tasted great and would like more on another day.

The pizza being delicious goes without saying, and it comes in sizes of nine, 14 and 18 inches, plus a 28-inch pizza—the Brandon XXL Pie—for those who can’t get enough. Other foods include wings, spaghetti, manicotti, stuffed shells, half-pound burgers, eggplant parmesan, shrimp marinara, Philly steak and cheese subs, zeppoles and more.

More than just tasty food, the Italian restaurant also has beer and wine available—but not a full bar—and an easygoing atmosphere. There’s also a small game room for kids where they can watch the chefs cook pizza.

The restaurant is located at 140 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Its hours are Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Visit brandon-pizzeria.com or call 571-2100.