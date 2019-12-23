Capture Your BrowFection At Missy’s Ink

For new and past Missy’s Ink brow clients, get a free headshot/profile picture with your new, healed, beautiful brows. With over 20 years of creative photography experience, Missy is giving her clients something a little different than the rest.

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons. Ave., Ste. B in Brandon. Call 659-0648 or visit https://missysink.com/.

Yellowfin Realty Expands To Luxury Sales

Yellowfin Realty’s luxury sale expertise expanded in 2019 with the closing of two sales in recent months exceeding $1 million. One is in Sarasota, Portofino On the Bay and the other recognized in the Tampa Tribune as a top sale for $3,000,000 for land sale. It is also currently working with Jimmy Rollins, MLB Superstar, in the sale of his Tampa home located in Culbreath Isles.

Congrats to Kim Smith, Krista Rogers and Cheryl Haskins on their success. Yellowfin’s footprint continues to expand.

It is located at 801 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. For more information, call 229-8862 or visit www.yellowfinrealty.com.

Courtyard By Marriott Tampa/Brandon Completes Renovation

Travelers looking for a hotel in the Brandon or Tampa area will find unparalleled style and innovative features at the Courtyard by Marriott Tampa/Brandon, which has just completed a nearly $3.5 million renovation of its public spaces, room accommodations, meeting space and more. A ribbon-cutting and grand reopening party was held on Thursday, December 12.

Along with updating the lobby and enhancing the hotel’s full-service business center, the Courtyard by Tampa/Brandon has revamped its popular restaurant, The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect. The casual eatery, which specializes in healthy breakfast and dinner options along with beer and wine, boasts a chic new look and fresh seasonal offerings.

The hotel’s 650 sq. ft. of flexible event space, located near the lobby, features revitalized design elements for more memorable and productive meetings and brainstorm sessions, along with lineless tables, chairs and a 90-inch TV to project all your meeting needs.

Guest rooms now offer modern decor and an array of fresh perks, including new mattresses, linens, carpets, colorful lounge-around sofas, 55-inch flat-panel HDTVs and refurbished bathrooms. Additional guest room amenities include ergonomic workspaces, mini refrigerators and free high-speed wireless Internet—perfect for staying on top of work or well-connected to social media.

Guests can work out at the hotel’s modern fitness center, featuring a wide selection of free weights and cardio equipment, including a peloton, enjoy a refreshing dip in our serene indoor swimming pool or wind down with a drink at our outdoor fire pit.

To make a reservation at the newly renovated Courtyard by Tampa/Brandon, book online or call 661-9559.

Ribbon-Cutting Set For YoYo Juice’s Second Location Opening

YoYo Juice is happy to announce its second location in Brandon next to Shapes Fitness for Women on the corner of Lumsden Rd. and Kings Rd. A ribbon-cutting will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 5-7 p.m. It will give away free smoothies for a year.

Rose and Scott Laviano are high school sweethearts from Massachusetts. The name ‘YoYo Juice’ was invented by son Scott Jr.

YoYo Juice serves a variety of freshly squeezed juices, all natural and no sugar added smoothies, salads, gourmet wraps, snacks and Eddie Bull’s Cookie Dough. All specialty menu items are customizable to the customer’s choice.

It also provides online ordering at www.yoyojuice.com, as well as catering for schools, birthday parties, corporate functions and sporting events.

YoYo Juice is located at 731 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/yoyojuiceinc.