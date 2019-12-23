Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I love working with kids.
What is a goal of yours as a teacher?
To make a difference in a child’s life.
What is your favorite book and why?
Charlotte’s Web. It’s a book I always remember from growing up that I share with my students every year.
What is your favorite meal in your school cafeteria?
I love the salads.
How do you show your school spirit?
I try to participate in school activities with the kids. I also try to promote projects through DonorsChoose to bring added resources to our students.
Do you have any hobbies?
Spending time with my family.
