Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I love working with kids.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

To make a difference in a child’s life.

What is your favorite book and why?

Charlotte’s Web. It’s a book I always remember from growing up that I share with my students every year.

What is your favorite meal in your school cafeteria?

I love the salads.

How do you show your school spirit?

I try to participate in school activities with the kids. I also try to promote projects through DonorsChoose to bring added resources to our students.

Do you have any hobbies?

Spending time with my family.

