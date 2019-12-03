Calling All Moms – MOPS
First and third Tuesday of the month
Fishhawk Fellowship Church, 15326 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia
Coffee, brunch and free childcare.
All moms (including soon-to-be) welcome.
Visit Fishhawk MOPS and MOMSnext on Facebook for info and updates.
Email l.bellora@hotmail.com.
Master Gardener Library Program: Growing Edible Mushrooms
Wednesday, December 6; 6:30-8 p.m.
Bloomingdale Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
Master Gardener Hyacinth Burrowes will discuss growing mushrooms in and outdoors.
Bring a plant or other gardening item for a fun drawing.
For more info, call Richard Seedroff at 303-638-3917.
Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods
Saturday, December 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon
Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico
EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic
Call 684-3663 to confirm.
Free Seminar: Caring For Houseplants
Saturday, December 7
Kerby’s Nursery and Landscaping, 2311 S. Parsons Ave., Seffner
Learn how to care for houseplants, where to place them in your home and how to repot when needed.
Call 685-3265 or visit www.kerbysnursery.com.
Plant City Social Dancing
Saturday, December 14 & 28; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; cost is $6
Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd., Plant City
Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.
Complementary dance lessons from 6-6:30 p.m. Beginners to advanced.
No alcohol. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.
Grey Matters Toastmasters
First and third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
Benefits of the club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.
Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, 767-1569.