Calling All Moms – MOPS

First and third Tuesday of the month

Fishhawk Fellowship Church, 15326 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

Coffee, brunch and free childcare.

All moms (including soon-to-be) welcome.

Visit Fishhawk MOPS and MOMSnext on Facebook for info and updates.

Email l.bellora@hotmail.com.

Master Gardener Library Program: Growing Edible Mushrooms

Wednesday, December 6; 6:30-8 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Master Gardener Hyacinth Burrowes will discuss growing mushrooms in and outdoors.

Bring a plant or other gardening item for a fun drawing.

For more info, call Richard Seedroff at 303-638-3917.

Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods

Saturday, December 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon

Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.

Free Seminar: Caring For Houseplants

Saturday, December 7

Kerby’s Nursery and Landscaping, 2311 S. Parsons Ave., Seffner

Learn how to care for houseplants, where to place them in your home and how to repot when needed.

Call 685-3265 or visit www.kerbysnursery.com.

Plant City Social Dancing

Saturday, December 14 & 28; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; cost is $6

Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd., Plant City

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.

Complementary dance lessons from 6-6:30 p.m. Beginners to advanced.

No alcohol. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of the club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, 767-1569.