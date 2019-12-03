By Linda Chion Kenney

The Terrific Kids movement got a boost thanks to more than $18,000 raised by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon at its 19th annual golf tournament held at the Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club in Valrico.

The proceeds will benefit the Terrific Kids student-recognition program designed to promote character development, self-esteem and perseverance. According to Kiwanian Janet Daigle, the Brandon club has Terrific Kids programs at 19 elementary schools, including six schools that also have K-Kids Clubs. Moreover, she added, her club sponsors Key Clubs at Armwood, Bloomingdale, Brandon and Riverview High Schools.

As a federal tax-exempt organization, Kiwanis puts its golf tournament proceeds “back into the community,” said Tournament Director Dustie Amatangelo, who reported the approximately $18,000 in proceeds.

In all, 16 Kiwanians and 117 golfers participated in the October 17 event, “the largest field I’ve ever managed,” Amatangelo added. This followed the B. Lee Elam Charity Golf Classic held on October 10 at Buckhorn Springs, which drew 125 golfers in support of BSAC, ECHO and the Outreach Clinic.

Golf tournaments “are a great way to bring community awareness to the organizations in Brandon,” said Kiwanian Donelle White, who in her 2019 race for Honorary Mayor of Brandon raised money in part for the Brandon Kiwanis Club. “Lee’s tournament focused on some very different charities, but they all have the common thread of supporting children in our community.”

Chad Curchin, of Cardinal Roofing, said golf tournaments are “a fun way to give back to the community and to help out with the kids.”

Key Kiwanis sponsors were Bank of Tampa, Cardinal Roofing, Chesapeake Utilities, Curry Law Group, Florida Public Utilities, Mosaic and Stephanie Antala, an Allstate Insurance agent.

An added boost came from golfer and Certified Public Accountant Craig Minsky, who won $925 in the ball drop and donated the money back to his club, Kiwanis Club of Tampa, which that day hosted its 51st annual Kiwanis Chicken BBQ fundraiser.

“It’s a double win,” Minsky said. “I’m excited that I won and I’m excited that I can give the money to another Kiwanis foundation.”

The Brandon Kiwanis Club meets at 8 a.m. on Thursdays at the Golden Corral in Brandon. Visit BrandonKiwanis.com.