Among the many things FishHawk Ranch is known for are the iconic mailboxes at the end of every driveway. Residents will be pleased to know that these mailboxes are manufactured and supplied by a local company owned by a lifelong Brandon-area resident.

Scott and Monica Tappan purchased Creative Mailbox Designs, which sells curbside and cluster mailboxes, decorative street signs, entry monuments signs and more, in 2016.

“We are a turnkey provider, meaning we install and service what we sell,” said Scott, a graduate of Brandon High School.

Founded in 1986, Creative Mailbox Designs provides high-end, aluminum, powder-coated curbside mailboxes for thousands of communities throughout Florida in addition to FishHawk Ranch.

“Most new boxes are initially purchased by a homeowner or developer, but we maintain inventory and have technicians in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Fort Myers to service our customers for not only new purchases, but for any other service needs,” said Scott. “We offer installation and repair for everything we sell and can still repair or replace most everything we have sold.”

In FishHawk, Scott explained that he is mostly contacted by residents who need a new mailbox flag, number or latch replacement. The mailboxes themselves are bolted constructions, which means individual parts can be replaced, in contrast to welded construction mailboxes, which have to be fully replaced when one part breaks.

“Most of our mailboxes last in great condition for 15 to 25 years,” he said.

If a part is needed, customers have several options when it comes to replacement.

“We will ship UPS anywhere in the U.S., install anywhere in the southeastern U.S., can deliver with our trucks anywhere in the state or customers may pick up products from our Tampa or Orlando locations,” said Scott.

Many of the decorative signs, including stop signs, throughout FishHawk were also provided, and are maintained, by Creative Mailbox Designs.

“We are seeing a significant shift throughout the state towards cluster boxes to reduce costs for the postal service, among other advantages,” said Scott, who explained that his business is one of only a few mailbox manufacturers authorized by the United States Postal Office (USPS) to manufacture USPS-approved mailboxes.

To learn more about Creative Mailbox Designs, visit www.creativemailboxdesigns.com or call 818-7100.