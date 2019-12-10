The Firehouse Pub in Ruskin has a great variety of entertainment for you this month. On Friday, December 13, Stephanie K., an American jazz vocalist based in Germany, will perform at 7:30 p.m. She will be backed by La Lucha, a Tampa Bay-based trio of best friends from three different parts of the world.

Its members are Alejandro Arenas on bass, John O’Leary on piano and Dave Rudolph on drums. Their repertoire is a diverse mixture of Latininspired rhythms with jazz standards, twisted arrangements of pop songs and original compositions.

Come back on Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. to hear Valerie Gillespie and her ensemble perform. They will be playing jazz music from her Holiday Repertoire.

Whether she is performing along music legends or in her own backyard, Gillespie and her ensemble, along with her signature saxophone, offer a sentimental take on new and classic jazz songs.

In addition to playing with many well-known people, Gillespie has performed with local talent such as Dan McMillion, Theo Valentin, JoAnn Samson, Belinda Womack and many other very talented musicians from the Tampa Bay area.

Bring the whole family to A Christmas Carol, A Radio Play presented by MacBeth & Cheese in partnership with the Firehouse Cultural Center on Saturday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The Charles Dickens classic comes alive onstage. Hear the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his discovery of the true meaning of Christmas presented and told as a 1940s radio broadcast complete with vintage commercials, live sound effects and period costumes. The MacBeth & Cheese players bring to life all the characters you know along with three ghosts that take Scrooge on a thrilling journey through Christmas past, present and future.

As a bonus, the audience will experience a live reading of The Night Before Christmas right before the show.

Advance tickets to all shows are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day-of tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers.

You can get your tickets by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. For more information, please call 645-7659.