The SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin is showcasing the artwork of two local artists during the month of December in the John Crawford Gallery. You can see the exhibit now through the end of December during the normal operating hours of the library.

The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.

The two featured artists are Cathryn Paulus and Linda Resendiz.

Paulus has exhibited artwork at the SouthShore Regional Library previously. Paulus is a resident of Tampa. Her current work in the exhibit consists of four pieces. One of the pieces is a watercolor, and the three other pieces are acrylic on canvas.

The titles of Paulus’ works in the exhibit are Power Puff Girls in the Clouds, The Beatles: Yellow Submarine, Jack and Aku’s Portrait and Spinel.

Resendiz is a new exhibitor at the SouthShore Regional Library. She is showing two pieces called Centered and Free and Seven Spines. Her medium is digital airbrush painting.

Resendiz is from Naples, and she has lived in the Tampa area for 18 years.

According to Melanie Hanson, library services and technology guide II/art coordinator, “Resendiz is self-taught in acrylic and digital painting. She enjoys the natural beauty of the ocean and sea creatures. She and her family (son and daughter) love beaches and exploring new beaches, such as Grand Cayman and Cozumel.”

Hanson added, “Her father was a source of inspiration to follow creative passions and pursue art.”

The John Crawford Gallery is open for all area artists who want to exhibit their artwork. In addition, groups can apply to have their artwork exhibited in the gallery as well.

Hanson said, “If artists are interested in exhibiting their artwork, they can contact me at southshoreart@hillsboroughcounty.org.”

Hanson added, “The exhibits run for two months. I encourage all artists who create all types of artwork to apply. We can always feature more than one artist in an exhibit.”

For more information on the SouthShore Regional Library and the Hillsborough County Public Library system, please visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org.