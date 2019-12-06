Violin Virtuoso Jaime Jorge In Concert At Riverview Seventh Day Adventist Church

The Riverview Seventh Day Adventist Church invites you to attend a free Christian concert featuring Jaime Jorge, a world-class violinist, on Sunday, December 15 at 6 p.m. The concert will feature music ranging from favorite hymns to contemporary praise songs. Jorge has played in 60 countries on six continents and has released 17 albums.

Jorge was born and raised in communist Cuba and was offered many opportunities if he renounced his belief in God. When he was 10, his family was given the opportunity to leave. In 1996, Jorge left medical school and a promising medical career to devote himself to full-time music ministry.

The concert will be held at the Riverview Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 10407 Holland Ave. in Riverview. It is free and designed for all ages and denominations. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 707-3793.

Bicycle Donations Sought By Bikes For Christ

Bikes For Christ is ramping up for the holiday season. The nonprofit provides bicycles to those in need, but there is always a greater demand this time of year, and funds have been depleted.

Bikes For Christ provides them to about 50 organizations in the Tampa Bay area all year long. To help, please visit www.bikes4christ.com/donations.

Chambers Celebrate The New SouthShore Campus Of ARISE Church

Riverview Chamber members along with the Brandon and SouthShore Chambers gathered to celebrate the new SouthShore campus of ARISE Church.

ARISE operates with seven core values: People, Relationships, Authenticity, Growth, The Next Generation, God’s Presence and Creativity. ARISE exists to experience God and strive to create a fun and exciting environment where relationships are more important than a ritual.

There is a strong emphasis on youth and the church offers several programs aimed at engaging children and teens. The SouthShore location is even equipped with a meeting room just for teens. Campus Pastor Mike Braddock is hopeful that the presence of the church and engaging with the local community will encourage more SouthShore residents to join them on Sunday mornings.

ARISE Church has a location in Brandon. The SouthShore campus will bring convenience to its members who were making the drive to Brandon and also provide the opportunity to deepen the church’s outreach in the region.

It is located at 3048 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. Call 689-2345 or visit https://myarisechurch.com/southshore/ or www.facebook.com/myarisechurch/.

Christmas In The Country

Experience a 19th century Florida Christmas in the Country at Mildred W. and Doyle E. Carlton Jr. Cracker Country at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Christmas in the Country will take place on Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Guests can stroll through the four-acre complex and experience seasonal décor, music and traditions in 13 original buildings, including a train depot, historic homes, general store, post office, blacksmith shop and more.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Parking is $8 per car and $14 per bus or RV.

The Florida State Fairgrounds is located at 4800 Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa. Please enter the Fairgrounds via the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. entrance. Visit www.crackercountry.org/index.php/come-visit/when-to-visit/christmas-in-the-country.