December Meeting Of East Hillsborough Democratic Club

The next monthly meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be on Tuesday, December 10 at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Bring your family and friends for the meet and greet at 6 p.m. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

The guest speaker is Hillsborough Democratic Executive Committee Chairwoman Ione Townsend. Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Upcoming Luncheons And Events

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) January luncheon will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Apollo’s Bistro located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach. Longevity awards will be presented to ladies who have been ABWC members for 10, 15 and 20 or more years. The luncheon cost is $18. Reservations must be made and paid for by Friday, January 3, 2020.

All luncheons are led by ABWC President Claudia Gassett, beginning at 11:30 a.m. for socializing and lunch is served at 12 Noon. For menu details and reservations, contact Sharon Vasquez at 641-7856 or sharonlvasquez@verizon.net.

The ABWC provides scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need.

On November 12, the ABWC Community Service Committee visited Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Doby Elementary Schools to present two deserving families from each school Publix gift cards to be used to assist with Thanksgiving. ABWC will continue to assist deserving families at these schools.

Visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Second Vice President of Membership Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.

A Paint Party will be held on January 18, 2020, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Apollo Beach County Recreation Park on 664 Golf and Sea Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

The cost is $35 ($20 will go back to the scholarship fund). Tickets must be purchased by Friday, January 3, 2020. Brunch will be served. This fun family event includes children 10 years or older. RSVP to Jeanette at apollobeach5@gmail.com.

Riverview Woman’s Club To Host A Night Of Holiday Music And Cheer

The Riverview Woman’s Club is hosting a musical holiday celebration to get into a festive holiday mood will take place on Wednesday, December 18 from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy holiday music and cheer catered by the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club. Entertainment provided by the Riverview High School Chorus.

It will take place at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Tickets are $25 per person. There will also be a cash bar, cookie exchange, raffles and 50/50.

Donations are tax deductible. Make checks payable to Riverview Woman’s Club Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization.

The foundation awards scholarships to graduating seniors in Riverview and for members only; scholarships are awarded to member children or grandchildren with no Riverview residential requirement. Visit www.RiverviewWomansClub.org.

To purchase tickets, visit www.riverviewwomansclub.org/events, email RiverviewWomansClub@gmail.com or call 384-8633.

South Shore Community Chorus Fourth Annual Winter/Holiday Concert

Come and ring in the holiday season with the South Shore Community Chorus. The concert will take place on Tuesday, December 10 at 7 p.m. at the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

The intergenerational choir has prepared a wide variety of styles and genres. This is a family-friendly event and it’s free. A donation of $5 per adult is suggested.