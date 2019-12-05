There is so much to experience and see at Christmas Town. Guests will enjoy millions of twinkling lights, Christmas shows, the Sing-Along Train and, of course, visits with Santa and Rudolph, which takes place every day of the season through Monday, January 6, 2020, featuring extended hours on weekends. Christmas Town is included with any daily admission or annual pass and is open until 10 p.m. on select dates.

New this year is Merry Mint Lane, where park guests will waddle with ‘excitemint’ as they get up close to penguins and other animal ambassadors in a whole new way at the Animal Care Center. The area’s festive makeover includes photo opportunities with new Peppermint Pals, tasty treats and more.

Come early with the whole family and make Christmas Town the unforgettable backdrop for your holiday card. Santa Claus will be at Busch Gardens through Tuesday, December 31 in the Nairobi section of the park. The big man himself will take a break from his busy holiday schedule to meet and take photos with your family in his study at Santa’s House Presented by Coca-Cola®.

Additional amazing photo opportunities are around every corner: the enchanting twinkling light tunnel leading into Stanleyville, all your favorite characters at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, Ice and Poinsettia princesses along pathways, larger-than-life Cookie Monster and Elmo nutcracker figures along the Sesame Street® Safari of Fun walkway and playful penguins at the holiday-themed Penguin Point.

Explore Christmas Town Village’s quaint holiday cabins while shopping for the perfect gift from a selection of artisan offerings. The Christmas Town Village opens at 4 p.m. daily.

Discover the magic of Christmas On Ice, brought to you by the award-winning creators of Turn It Up! Then journey to the Carol of the Bells light show to be dazzled by the choreographed lights and music, or see the all-new The Most Wonderful Time show at Dragon Fire Grill.

Busch Gardens will be open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and it will open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. From Saturday to Monday, January 4 to 6, 2020, unfold the famed journey of the Wise Men during Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Three Kings Day Celebration event.

For more information, visit ChristmasTown.com or follow the park on social media.