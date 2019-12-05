The Valrico Village Players will present Oliver The Musical this December. Oliver The Musical will open on Friday, December 6. Additional shows will take place on Friday, December 13 and 20 and Saturday, December 7, 14 and 21.

The shows will begin at 8 p.m. There will be two matinees on Sunday, December 8 and 15 at 3 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior.

Tickets for general admission are $18. Seniors, military with ID and students are $15. Groups of 10 or more can reserve and purchase tickets in advance for $15 per person.

Oliver The Musical, with music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, is based on the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens. It premiered on at the West End of London in 1960. Thereafter, the musical enjoyed a long and successful run on Broadway.

The plot revolves around an orphan named Oliver. After running away from the orphanage run by the heartless Mr. Bumble, Oliver meets the Artful Dodger and is recruited to pick pockets for Fagin. Oliver’s first mark is Mr. Brownlow. He takes pity on Oliver and offers him a home.

A longtime director, actor and artistic director for the Village Players, Domin Pazo directs Oliver The Musical.

Pazo said, “This is one of the classics. To me, when I think of classics, I think of old school, family-friendly shows that came out in the 50s and 60s.”

Domin added, “This is one musical that won both a Tony Award and then won an Academy Award for the movie adaptation.”

Oliver The Musical has a lot of memorable songs, including Food Glorious Food, It’s A Fine Life and I’d Do Anything.

Pazo said of the cast, “Everyone in the cast is super hardworking and just terrific. This is a great show for the whole family and a great way to see something perfect for the holidays.”

All showings of Oliver The Musical and other shows presented by The Village Players Valrico will take place at the historic James McCabe Theatre located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. For more information, please visit www.thevillageplayersvarico.com.