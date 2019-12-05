Every holiday season, Plant City Entertainment presents a holiday fundraiser. In years past, they have had a concert or a cold read. This year, Vette Berrian, a new member of the Plant City Entertainment family has created an original show.

A Jolly Holiday will be presented on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m. Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in historic Plant City.

Tickets to A Jolly Holiday are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 years old and younger. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.pceshows.com.

In creating A Jolly Holiday, Berrian combined two of her original plays. The first is I’ll Be Home For Christmas, a salute to service members and their families who are separated during the holiday season), and The Real Mrs. Claus (a one act show about how Mrs. Claus deals with a letter entitled Santa Baby).

The combination of the two plays is a 90-minute show that, according to Berrian, “Mirrors the 70’s variety shows I grew up watching.”

Berrian explained, “A Jolly Holiday consists of a 31-member hand selected cast of singers, dancers and actors who want to bring that warm fuzzy family holiday feeling to the Plant City Entertainment stage. Unlike a regular season show that takes months to prepare A Jolly Holiday literally is being done in a month.”

Berrian is a 10-year Army veteran and a 23-year Air Force spouse. She has been seen on and off stage in three PCE productions and is making her directorial debut.

“My family and I spent multiple years separated during the holidays due to deployments. Therefore, I understand the sacrifices being made by these families. When families are celebrating the holidays, it is easy to forget about them, and I did not want that,” said Berrian.

“I wanted to combine military service, the Christmas story and the joy of family to create a show. Everyone I spoke with wanted to be a part of it. I am very fortunate that this talented group of professionals said yes. I am eternally grateful,” added Berrian.

For more information on A Jolly Holiday and other shows offered by Plant City Entertainment, please visit www.pceshows.com.