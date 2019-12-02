Public Invited To Be Part of History In Honoring The Legacy Of Billy Graham

In 2015, then North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory signed into law House Bill 540, which decreed that a statue of the evangelist Billy Graham would be commissioned to represent the state in the U.S. Capitol. As plans move forward with the project, those impacted by Graham’s timeless gospel message are invited to be part of honoring his legacy through the Statuary Hall Fund.

Graham, who preached the gospel to more than 215 million people over his more than 70-year ministry and counseled countless world leaders, was named North Carolina’s Favorite Son in 2013.

The National Statuary Hall is located along the perimeter of the Rotunda and in the Crypt of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. Each state is permitted to have two statues representing prominent historical figures from their state on display. Following Graham’s death in 2018, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper formally requested the replacement of one of the existing statues that represent North Carolina with the statue of Billy Graham.

With only 100 statues on display at any given time, the addition of a sculpture for the National Statuary Hall statue is a rare and unique opportunity. Those who would like to contribute to the Statuary Hall Fund can visit http://billygraham.org/statue to make their gift.

JJ Weeks Releases The Sound Of Freedom, Joins Winter Jam Tour 2020

Renowned Macon, Georgia-based singer-songwriter JJ Weeks, known for writing and leading hit-making songs like Let Them See You, Alive In Me, What Kind Of Love, Do Not Be Afraid and, most recently, Choices, is now releasing The Sound of Freedom. The single was recently released to digital retail and streaming outlets globally from Radiate Music.

Playing the new song and fan favorites on the road, Weeks will embark on a Christmas tour before joining the Winter Jam 2020 tour, Christian music’s largest annual tour that launches on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Jacksonville and travels to 42 cities around the country.

Playing 100 to 150 concerts coast-to-coast each year, Weeks has also toured with MercyMe, Casting Crowns, Unspoken, We Are Messenger and many more. For all the latest JJ Weeks tour and music news, visit jjweeks.org, Facebook and Instagram.

2019 National Care Letter Campaign Honors Deployed Service Members And Veterans

December 2019 marks the ninth year that America’s Adopt A Soldier® will reach out to America to ask for cards of thanks to share with our nation’s service members who are deployed and veterans who are in state veteran homes and hospitals. Care letters will be accepted through Wednesday, December 18.

“In 2018, over 200,000 care letters were shared,” said Mary Keeser, America’s Adopt A Soldier founder. “This year, the goal is to reach over 300,000, which would allow us to send at least four letters to every veteran in a veteran’s home or veteran’s hospital as well as to our deployed service members.”

The cards and letters were drawn or written by a diverse group of individuals, from 3-year-olds to 100-year-olds. From kitchen tables to classrooms, to businesses, to college dorms and faith-based establishments, the pens, pencils, crayons and pieces of paper used to create messages of hope, appreciation, unity and support will have a positive impact. The letters demonstrate the care Americans have towards our servicemen and servicewomen.

To participate in the 2019 National Care Letter Campaign, mail your personally written and designed letter or greeting card to America’s Adopt A Soldier, 5400 Shawnee Rd., Ste. #300, Alexandria, VA 22312.

For more information, visit www.americasadoptasoldier.org or call 703-278-3718.