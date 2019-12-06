GRCC Celebrates With Sun City Center Funeral Home

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members gathered to celebrate Sun City Center Funeral Home and Director Danielle Daugherty. The occasion marked Daugherty’s one-year anniversary with Sun City Center Funeral Home. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held.

Sun City Center Funeral Home is dedicated to providing an exceptional level of personalized service. You will have help throughout the entire process of designing a funeral, life celebration or memorial service that will truly honor your loved one.

From cremation and traditional burial to ShareLife celebrations of life, it provides options and guidance tailored to you and your family. Regardless of circumstances or budget, you will be helped with everything, including insurance, social security, banks, veterans’ benefits and more.

Sun City Center Funeral Home is located at 1851 Rickenbacker Dr. in Sun City Center. Someone is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 331-5111 or visit https://suncitycenterfuneralhome.com/.

Embracing Life Wellness Center’s Fifth Anniversary

Chamber members gathered to celebrate Embracing Life Wellness Center’s fifth anniversary. The celebration included an open house and tours were provided. Dr. Melissa Fickey, MD and the staff were all on hand to welcome everyone.

Embracing Life Wellness Center is a local mental health treatment facility which treats the whole person, not just an illness. The wait times are kept low and it maintains the highest level of service by following strict scheduling guidelines and adhering to ethical standards of care. Embracing Life Wellness Center desires to build trust and patient confidence while striving to see that each patient is treated with equal respect and concern.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has recently been added. It’s a game-changing, non-drug depression treatment. It uses a targeted pulsed magnetic field, similar to what is used in an MRI machine. While the patient is awake and alert, NeuroStar TMS Therapy stimulates areas of the brain that are underactive during depression.

Embracing Life Wellness Center is located at 6332 US 301 in Riverview. Visit www.embracinglifetoday.com or call 662-5919.

Grand Opening Of Edward Jones – Gabriel Mbulo

GRCC members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of new member Edward Jones – Gabriel Mbulo, a financial advisor at Edward Jones Investments serving individual investors and businesses, focusing on solutions for business owners, executives, retirees and nonprofits. Mbulo has been in the financial services business since 1997.

He earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Tampa in 2003. In addition to being a member of GRCC, Mbulo is a board member of the Arts Council of Hillsborough County and the Ruskin Firehouse Cultural Center and is also a member of Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview.

Mbulo’s office is located at 10657 Big Bend Rd. Call 319-3983.

New Location For Urban Employee Management

GRCC members gathered to celebrate the opening of Urban Employee Management’s new location. Owner/CEO Donna Garrett and Andrew Bales were both on hand to greet everyone.

Urban Employee Management is a professional employer organization (PEO) helping businesses succeed by lowering employer tax rates, reducing employer funding requirements and assisting businesses in succeeding by reducing employer overhead while simplifying employee administration, ensuring governmental compliance and increasing employee benefits.

It will facilitate and administer all of your payroll service needs, including direct deposit, payroll and employment tax, W-2 preparation and delivery and much more. By partnering with Urban Employee Management, you may also be able to offer a better overall package of benefits, and thus attract more skilled employees.

It is located at 206 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Call 760-2881 or visit www.urbanpeo.com.

GRCC Celebrates With Restoration 1 Of Tampa Bay

GRCC members gathered at Leaven Brewing to celebrate new member Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay. General Manager Dave Adams and wife Heidi Adams were both on hand to greet attendees.

Restoration 1 offers fire, water and mold damage restoration services, as well as storm damage services, sewage system cleanup, emergency restoration and more. You can never be fully prepared for the damage natural disasters can cause.

When your home or business suffers from a fire, flood or other devastating event, don’t lose hope; call Restoration 1. The restoration services in Tampa are provided by experienced and knowledgeable experts who handle cleanup, home repairs and improvement.

Restoration 1 is available 24/7 and all of its professionals are fully licensed and insured. Call 544-3864 or visit www.restoration1.com/tampabay.