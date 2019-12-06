Mother Teresa once said, “Let us always meet each other with a smile, for a smile is the beginning of love.” Smiles are something Dr. Casey Lynn of Apollo Beach loves. He loves them so much that he made smiles his business. Dr. Lynn is a dentist and the owner of SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry.

“I wanted my practice to be different than most pediatric dental offices,” Dr. Lynn said. “I feel building relationships and giving kids the best experience possible is the ultimate goal in pediatric dentistry, as it sets the kids up for life long oral health success. For that reason, we do not overbook, we schedule ample time for our visits and make sure kids leave happy.”

Starting with their first visit, keeping his client’s children’s smiles as strong, beautiful and healthy as possible is important to Dr. Lynn and his staff. With that in mind, Dr. Lynn constantly strives to provide the best oral health care in a friendly and comfortable environment for his patients of all ages.

“We do pediatric dentistry differently,” Dr. Lynn said. “Many parents who switch to our office comment on the ‘feel’ and ‘differences’ in our office, compared to normal pediatric offices. We allow parents back for all cleanings, exams and routine dental work, which is big for parents today and something many offices do not allow. I love having parents with us during the visits, it helps to communicate issues and we all work as a team to do what’s best for the children. Most importantly, we treat every patient as if we would treat our own family.”

Dr. Lynn also loves giving back to the community when he can. Recently, he and fellow dentist and friend Dr. Jason Watts provided more than $70,000 worth of free dental work to 107 veterans, three of whom were WWII veterans.

“Dr. Watts and I have been great friends since dental school,” Dr. Lynn said. “We’ve worked on numerous projects together for classes, dental organizations and life in general. When he asked if I wanted to join forces to give back to the vets in Apollo Beach, the only possible answer was yes. I’m proud to donate my office and time to those who have served our great country and allow us to live the way we do today. It’s awesome having like-minded friends and colleagues in Apollo Beach. We look forward to hosting this event for years to come.”

Visit www.smilelynndental.com or call Dr. Casey Lynn at 591-3052 to make an appointment. Dr. Lynn’s office is located at 122 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach. Its hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.