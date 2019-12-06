Connie’s Home Decor & Design Celebrates Two Years

Connie Kennedy, owner of Connie’s Home Decor and Design, is celebrating two years at her new location in Cypress Village Plaza at 3818 Sun City Center Blvd. in Ruskin.

Connie’s Home Décor and Design will breathe new life into any room. It is quick to assist with difficult and sometimes overwhelming home decorating decisions. Services are affordable and results are guaranteed.

Kennedy offers a fun event, Fairy Hair, twice a month on Saturdays and usually on Wednesdays.

For more information, call 328-7705. Visit https://connieshomedecortricities.com.

Partyrific Party Supply, Banners, Balloons And More

Partyrific Riverview recently opened at the end of October. Owners John and Cassandra Hansel said to expect to find superb customer service, and an array of products to fit all your party needs.

You will find balloon columns and arches, glitter banners, custom confetti, custom banners, custom cake toppers, piñatas, gift wrap and more.

Cassandra started out by opening her first Etsy store in 2014 called UrEnvited. By June 2016, she opened her second Etsy store called UrEnvited Too.

“In early 2018, I began the process of planning to open the first party store in my area, and with a lot of hard work, Partyrific Riverview opened for its first day of business, Wednesday, October 30. We hope to provide you with superb customer service and an array of products to fit your party needs,” she said.

Partyrific Party Store is located in the Summerfield Square Shopping Plaza at 13159 US 301 S. in Riverview.

Local Business Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The Bridges Assisted Living and Memory Care Community recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, conducted by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, and a special evening affair for residents, their families, friends and staff.

“We have a wonderful community of residents, family and staff. We all feel blessed to be part of The Bridges family,” stated Donna Steiermann, who, as executive director, opened The Bridges 10 years ago.

The Bridges opened its doors in October 2009 and has since grown its community to over 90 assisted living and memory care residents. Residents enjoy a variety of activities, wellness programs, social events and sharing meals with friends.

According to Pam Buschbacher, whose mother has resided at The Bridges for 10 years, “It is impressive to me that many of the employees who opened The Bridges are still there. As new staff members were added, I was struck by the sincere consistency in care not only for our mother but for all residents. Knowing my mom is well taken care of gives me peace of mind.”

GRCC Welcomes New Member Accountable Actions

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members gathered to celebrate new member Accountable Actions and The Alley at South Shore. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at The Alley at South Shore, immediately following the GRCC’s Taking Care of Business Relationship Building Network meeting.

Accountable Actions provides high-quality, effective and friendly coaching completely customizable to meet your needs. Accountable Actions is led by owner Coach Kathy McKnight, a graduate of the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. When you need motivation and accountability the most, Coach McKnight will be there.

She will help you reach your goals in a wide range of areas, including fitness, nutrition, life, sales, spirituality and relationship coaching. Coach McKnight is a certified professional coach, certified collaborative divorce trainer and certified wellness coach with a background in extreme exercise and over 32 years of sales experience.

You can visit Accountable Actions online at https://accountableactions.com or call 690-5105.

Ed Morse Automotive Group Names Brian Danahy As General Manager Of Three Dealerships

The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced that automotive veteran Brian Danahy has been named general manager for three of its dealerships, Ed Morse Brandon Cadillac, Brandon Auto Mall Fiat by Ed Morse and Brandon Auto Mall Alfa Romeo by Ed Morse.

Danahy has been with Ed Morse Automotive Group for more than 30 years and will also remain as general manager of its successful Ed Morse Cadillac dealership in Tampa.

“Brian has been an asset for our organization for decades and we are pleased that he will expand his leadership role with these new GM positions. He will continue our tradition of providing an incredible experience for our customers and employees,” said Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

Danahy started at the company at age 14, working in the parts department. His 30 plus career climb at Ed Morse Automotive Group encompassed working in almost every aspect of the dealerships including paint, service, collision, sales, management and in 2011 became the GM of Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa. As GM of this location, it was named Dealer of the Year three times.

Danahy will oversee every aspect of the dealership, including sales, service, new and used cars, employees and customer service.

Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon is located at 11020 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, and Ed Morse Auto Mall Alfa Romeo and FIAT are at 11024 Causeway Blvd. Visit www.edmorsecadillacbrandon.com.

TeleVoIPs Ranked No. 1977 On Inc. 5000

Inc. magazine today revealed that TeleVoIPs ranked No. 1977 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“The TeleVoIPs team is immensely proud to have made this list for the first time. I am so grateful for the team, partners and clients that helped us achieve the growth required to be a part of the Inc. 5000,” said TeleVoIPs founder and CEO Grant Baxley.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

TeleVoIPs Business Phone Solutions is located at 1723 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Visit https://televoips.com.