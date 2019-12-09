Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I was working in a different industry and the passion for education was placed in my heart. I wanted and continue to have a desire to make a positive influence on the next generation of student leaders who will impact our tomorrow.

Do you have any hidden talents you would like to share?

I enjoy planning and putting together events for family and friends.

What is something your students don’t know about you?

I’m in the process of trying to understand and learn the Korean language through television shows.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”

– Walt Disney

“People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

– Rob Siltanen

What would you like to see changed in the schools?

Making sure that teachers have the correct curriculum resources for all subjects taught.

