Author Dr. Maya Angelou once said, “We may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated.” Alyce Stewart and Tara Polk would both agree with Dr. Angelou because they both faced something that could have defeated them, but they didn’t let that happen. They both faced cancer and beat it.

“In January 2017, at the age of 46, I was diagnosed with stage IV rectal cancer that had spread to my liver,” Polk said. “After two major surgeries and countless rounds of chemotherapy, I am now being closely monitored through blood work and scans.”

“I’m a cancer survivor/warrior,” Stewart said. “I had my right kidney removed in 1993 to kidney cancer. I then had my first skin cancer that summer, basal cell on the side of my nose. Over the years I have had several skin cancers and several types. In October 2016, I was diagnosed with two types of breast cancer, one type in my left breast and the other type in my left axilla. I am currently considered ‘NED,’ No Evidence of Disease.”

Both Stewart and Polk joined forces to participate in the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Undy RunWalk last year. Both women are looking to the Brandon community for support.

“This is the eighth annual Undy RunWalk here in Tampa, and yes, we need sponsors and participants,” Stewart said. “Publicity; many people are not aware that there is an Undy RunWalk. I would love to see that change.”

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance 2020 Tampa Undy RunWalk will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Al Lopez Park on 4810 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa to raise awareness of preventive measures providing support for patients, caregivers and survivors.

The 2020 Undy RunWalk is not just an opportunity to run or walk in your underwear. It is a family-friendly undythemed run/walk with the goal to provide support for patients, families, caregivers and survivors, as well as to raise awareness about colorectal cancer.

“My hopes for the Undy RunWalk are that the event will promote awareness and prevention of this horrible disease, that it will raise a lot of money for this wonderful organization and that someone who has been newly diagnosed will hear about this event and about the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and will know that they are not alone,” Polk said.

To be a sponsor or participant, visit https://fundraise.ccalliance.org/2020-tampa-bay-undy-runwalk. Use the code word ‘BONUS’ to get a $5 discount off the registration fee.