The Walker Brothers will return in January 2020 for their annual bluegrass concert at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon. The brothers, along with a surprise special guest, will deliver a high-energy performance showcasing old-time gospel tunes with a few secular songs to boot.

The Durant High School graduates—Cory (banjo), Jarrod (mandolin) and Tyler (guitar) Walker—will perform on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with first-come, first-served seating. While the event is free, donations are much appreciated.

The brothers are well-known in the Brandon area for their local performances at the Strawberry Festival from 10 years ago. Since then, the brothers have relocated to Nashville, where the oldest two—Cory and Jarrod—live as professional musicians, and the youngest brother, Tyler, is finishing his master’s degree in business.

Cory and Jarrod have appeared on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and on national television, including the CMA Awards. They have played with ‘A-list’ artists like Ricky Skaggs, Joe Diffie and Earl Scruggs.

This past fall, Cory appeared as a member of Loretta Lynn’s band on the Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta. Cory also performs with The Dillards, the Tim O’Brien Band and Mountain Heart. Tyler, when able, also performs with The Dillards. For the past two years, Jarrod has played with the Billy Strings Band, but before that, he was with the Claire Lynch Band.

Unlike his older brothers, who are full-time musicians, Tyler will finish his degree in the spring and return to the Brandon area where he will open and operate the Walker Brothers guitar shop.

Even with busy touring and school schedules, the brothers return yearly to the church of their youth and play a concert for the community.

David Walker, their father and dentist in Brandon, said, “The church donates this space and looks at this [concert] as an outreach. It often brings people there who would not step in a church otherwise.”

The Walker Brothers will also perform at 7 p.m. on the following evening at Krazy Kup, located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in Plant City. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

New Hope is located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information, contact the church at 689-4161 or email David Walker at davidloydwalker@gmail.com.