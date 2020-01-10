A Call To Artists has been issued by the East Hillsborough Art Guild (EHAG) for the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show which runs from Thursday, February 27 through Sunday, March 8 at the Festival Grounds in Plant City. The show will be held in the Milton E. Hull Building.

Adults are divided into Professional Groups (entry fee is $15) and Amateur Groups (entry fee is $12). Adults can enter Oils, Acrylics, Watercolors, Graphic/Mixed Media The entry fee for Miniature Art (2D Media) and Sculpture (3D Art) is $12.

The Youth Divisions are by ages. Youth can enter Oils, Acrylics, Watercolors, Graphic/Mixed Media and Sculpture. The entry fee is $5.

Adults can enter up to four entries, but no more than two in the same division. Youth can enter up to two entries.

Entries are eligible for substantial monetary awards. This includes $100 for the Strawberry Theme Award, $300 for Best of Show and $500 for the Exclusive Purchase Award which is sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union. In addition to the prize money, the winning artist’s piece is displayed at the Suncoast Credit Union Plant City branch.

There are prizes for first, second and third places in all Adult and Youth Divisions. Artists who do not win one of the above prizes are eligible for a Business Leaders Choice Award. These awards are sponsored by local businesses and chosen by a representative of the business. Artists are also able to win the People’s Choice Award. The winner receives $50.

New this year is the Special Awards. Area residents can become a sponsor and select a winning artist who will receive a ribbon and $50.

Chairperson Karen Crumley said, “Anyone in the area can be a sponsor the Special Awards.”

Space is limited and entries are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Early entries are accepted until Friday, February 11. Artists can mail their entry form and fee to East Hillsborough Art Guild, P.O. Box 3055, Plant City, FL 33564. Artwork must be brought to the Festival Grounds on Friday, February 21 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Entry forms and rules can be found at FLstrawberryfestival.com. If you have questions, please email Crumley at kscrumley@yahoo.com or call 924-3829.