BayCare HealthHub™ in Valrico, opened its doors to the community last May combining the benefits of health, wellness and technology. Bringing full service health and urgent care, onsite labs, fitness center, childcare and now even dermatology and a monthly community Farmer’s Market, the HealthHub continues to become the core of the Valrico community.

The market is held on the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring local vendors, fresh produce, a food truck and more. Fun activities for the kids include free face painting.

Academic Alliance in Dermatology has served the Tampa Bay metro area for 30+ years, providing premier general and cosmetic dermatology services as well as aesthetic services.

They now have an office inside the health hub located at 2438 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 440-5544 or visit www.academicallderm.com.

Original Story printed May 2019.

The new BayCare Fitness Center in Bloomingdale is a 20,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility designed to provide services focused on whole body health and wellness. The fitness center, managed by EXOS—a global leader in human performance and fitness management incorporates high-tech wellness tools through web, mobile and in-person experiences.

At the recent open house, community members and BayCare team members were invited to take a first look at the state-of-the-art fitness center. More than 200 guests attended the event.

Todd Jones, vice president of ambulatory experience and operations, explained, “We offer integration of medical services with BayCare TechDeck, single registrations desks and other innovative technology. We’re also personalizing services that meet members where they are and recommending programs and materials that support their journey.”

The 115,000 sq. ft. facility integrates traditional health care services such as primary care, pediatrics, adult rehabilitation, behavioral health and more.

BayCare Fitness Center is located at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 995-8728 or visit www.baycare.org/locations/b/baycare-fitness-center-bloomingdale.