Dance the night away to the tunes of 60s and 70s music while stepping back into time during Brandon High School’s upcoming 50th Class Reunion at Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Brandon on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. (a cash bar and light appetizers) and Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. (cash bar, buffet dinner, music and dancing).

The class of 1970 will get an opportunity to reminisce, hear Sounds of Yesterday play, reconnect with friends, eat light appetizers and more.

When preparing for this event, the question of who married their high school sweetheart was asked. Several people submitted their responses for a Valentine’s Day tribute.

Elaine Nasworthy and her husband, Thumper Nasworthy, got married on July 31, 1971. They met in the seventh grade at Mann Junior High. Both went together off and on until the summer before their junior year at Brandon High School. Thumper ran for senior class president and won.

“Thumper always treated me like his partner…Even at 17 years old, a certain amount of popularity went with being with the class president,” Elaine said.

“His leadership quality would be what I recognized then and now,” she added.

A total of 507 students graduated in the class of 1970. Brandon High School’s 50th Class Reunion came into fruition through its committee, which kept in touch throughout the years. Judy Gay, who handles the website and public relations on the committee, stated the person who was the driving force behind all of their reunions.

“Lisa Rodriguez is our chair and assisted with all the planning, along with the communications of it,” Gay said.

For those interested in attending the class reunion, tickets cost $80 per person. This includes admission for both nights. Tickets can be purchased online or by mail until Friday, March 20. More information about it can be found at https://bhsreunion1970.myevent.com/page.php?groupingID=online_payment.

“Overall, we are excited about our class sweethearts that are still together and celebrating their 50th year wedding anniversaries,” Gay said.

For more information, visit https://bhsreunion1970.myevent.com. Embassy Suites by Hilton is located at 10220 Palm River Rd. in Tampa. For more information, contact Gail Askew Sweeting at gailsweeting1970@gmail.com.