By Brian Bokor

The new year will bring big changes to the old Ace Golf Brandon location on Kings Ave. which closed last May after nearly 26 years. The combined driving range, mini golf course and batting cage site will soon be home to ‘Ironwood Flats at Brandon Greene’—296 luxury apartment homes built by Edward Rose & Sons. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2020 with occupancy projected to be available by the second quarter of 2021.

Ironwood Flats will be the first project in Florida for the family-owned company headquartered out of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The 99-year-old real estate development and management firm currently owns and operates approximately 134 properties in 15 states (64,309 apartment homes and counting) and is actively building in many markets around the country.

Highlights of the four-building complex with a swimming pool, clubhouse and dog park will include outdoor yoga and walking paths surrounding the central multi-fountain lake along with birder observation areas near the bordering sanctuary designed to enhance this experience.

When asked why Brandon was chosen as the company’s first venture into Florida, Brenda Coons, director of marketing, stated, “The Brandon submarket is rapidly emerging, with robust employment, income and population growth, with low unemployment and crime statistics. The location is ideal near hospitals and good schools, within close proximity of I-75, Tampa and, of course, offers a good climate and great residents. Our goal is to establish our presence in the Brandon market and expand our footprint as opportunities arise within the state.”

She also stated, “Ironwood Flats brings a progressive, experienced approach to Brandon that comes from building, developing and adapting to our residents for almost 100 years.”

“In fact, the name ‘Ironwood Flats’ was selected in part to acknowledge the recreational golfing facility that entertained community residents for 26 years,” she continued. “We understand the memories and longevity connected to this site and hope to provide our residents with many happy memories in this same location.”

“Our commitment to green space and landscaping to enhance the resident experience is made comfortably accessible through enclosed patios and balconies which will bring outdoor tranquility to each apartment home. Club Ironwood will include upscale amenities designed to complement lavish expectations and even simple conveniences for everyday life. This is truly a unique community designed for today’s Brandon resident.”

Visit www.edwardrose.com or contact Carissa Davis, regional property manager, at 317-569-7649 or Carissa_Davis@edwardrose.com.