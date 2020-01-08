Bring Your Dog To Yappy Hour

Sunday, January 19; 1-4 p.m.

Sunset Grill at Little Harbor, Ruskin

The event is free; cash bar; vendors welcome.

Contact Rick at 210-2695 or Nancy at 597-5296; rmonsipapa@gmail.com

Find it on Facebook ‘SouthShore Dog Club’.

RSVP on meetup.com.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Tuesday, January 21, February 18 and March 24; Wednesday, January 15 and

February 12; and Thursday, January 9, February 6 and March 12

HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Riverview Library Master Gardener Library Programs

10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview

Garden Treasures Rediscovered; Tuesday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Discover ways to reuse items in the garden usually thrown out or considered useless.

Learn inventive ways to make your garden unique, full of fun and beauty and also provide for garden wildlife.

Contact Anne Marie Boehm at amblibrary@gmail.com or call 205-6621 for more

information.

Calling All Marines, FMF Corpsmen And FMF Chaplains

First Tuesday of the month; 7 p.m.

Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301, Riverview.

The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League is looking for new members.

All Marines welcome. Other military branch members accepted too.

Email mclsgtryan@gmail.com or call Ron (Doc) Essick at 503-0390.

VFW Riverview Post 8108 Events

7504 Riverview Dr.; 671-9845

Every Sunday; 9 a.m.-12 Noon – All You Can Eat Breakfast

Every Monday; 7 p.m. – Bingo Night

Dancing With A Balance

Every Tuesday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab

Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center

Do you like to dance but are worried about falling? Join this free line dancing class lead by trained therapists.

Boot scoot and boogie safely together and make exercise fun. RSVP at 634-3347.

Life Challenges Support Group

Every Tuesday; 1-3 p.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab Community,

101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center

Rid yourself of depression, anxiety and frustrations with family, children, friends, life changes, health problems, finances and more.

All welcome in complete confidence and free of charge. No appointment is necessary.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.

Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods

Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon p.m.

Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.