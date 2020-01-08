Bring Your Dog To Yappy Hour
Sunday, January 19; 1-4 p.m.
Sunset Grill at Little Harbor, Ruskin
The event is free; cash bar; vendors welcome.
Contact Rick at 210-2695 or Nancy at 597-5296; rmonsipapa@gmail.com
Find it on Facebook ‘SouthShore Dog Club’.
RSVP on meetup.com.
Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group
Tuesday, January 21, February 18 and March 24; Wednesday, January 15 and
February 12; and Thursday, January 9, February 6 and March 12
HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.
Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.
Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.
Riverview Library Master Gardener Library Programs
10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview
Garden Treasures Rediscovered; Tuesday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Discover ways to reuse items in the garden usually thrown out or considered useless.
Learn inventive ways to make your garden unique, full of fun and beauty and also provide for garden wildlife.
Contact Anne Marie Boehm at amblibrary@gmail.com or call 205-6621 for more
information.
Calling All Marines, FMF Corpsmen And FMF Chaplains
First Tuesday of the month; 7 p.m.
Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301, Riverview.
The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League is looking for new members.
All Marines welcome. Other military branch members accepted too.
Email mclsgtryan@gmail.com or call Ron (Doc) Essick at 503-0390.
VFW Riverview Post 8108 Events
7504 Riverview Dr.; 671-9845
Every Sunday; 9 a.m.-12 Noon – All You Can Eat Breakfast
Every Monday; 7 p.m. – Bingo Night
Dancing With A Balance
Every Tuesday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab
Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center
Do you like to dance but are worried about falling? Join this free line dancing class lead by trained therapists.
Boot scoot and boogie safely together and make exercise fun. RSVP at 634-3347.
Life Challenges Support Group
Every Tuesday; 1-3 p.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab Community,
101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center
Rid yourself of depression, anxiety and frustrations with family, children, friends, life changes, health problems, finances and more.
All welcome in complete confidence and free of charge. No appointment is necessary.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569
Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon
Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.
Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon
Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.
Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods
Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon p.m.
Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico
EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic
Call 684-3663 to confirm.