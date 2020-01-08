Kick off 2020 with a visit to the Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub in Ruskin. The Firehouse Pub offers a great array of entertainment that features music, comedy and more.

First up, on Saturday, January 11, come see Mitch Woods sing the blues. Woods delivers a masterclass in piano blues that opens with the classic Crescent City stylings of Solid Gold Cadillac and relentlessly delivers blues and R&B of the highest order.

Next, on Saturday, January 18, come see JP Soars who was nominated for Blues Rock Artist of the Year in the 40th annual Blues Music Awards in 2019. Other nominees include Billy Gibbons, Eric Gales, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Tinsley Ellis. Soars has been touring the world and is preparing to release a new studio album produced by Tab Benoit for release on Benoit’s Whiskey Bayou label later this summer.

Then on Friday, January 24, come to Comedy Night featuring headliner Lou Angelwolf with Kojo Prince. They will entertain the crowd and bring the laughs.

Angelwolf loves his job, his life and his place on earth, and it shows. His voice on the radio has been heard by millions. His live stand up performances span a dozen time zones and a widely scattered demographic, from beautiful theaters and concert halls to dirt lots.

Prince is a comedian that has the ability to perform for various audiences regardless of race, backgrounds and ages. His comedy style, best described by him, is silly and superficial yet satisfying; extremely energetic and animated. It is often said that you burn calories just by watching him perform.

Come back on Saturday, February 1 as TBone Hamilton and the Blues Allstars return to the Firehouse Pub. This visit will feature Bryan Lee and Greg Poulos.

Georgia Vahue, executive director for the Firehouse Cultural Center, said, “In 2020, you can expect even more quality, energetic music and comedy performances. We will feature new performers along with our top stars.”

Tickets to above events are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers (advanced) or $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers on the day of the show.

Firehouse Pub seating is communal, which means you may have other guests at your table. A cash bar and refreshments are available.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. Please call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.