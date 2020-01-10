Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods

Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon p.m.

Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and Third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Tuesday, January 21, February 18 and March 24;

Wednesday, January 15 and February 12;

and Thursday, January 9, February 6 and March 12

HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking

Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Riverview Library Master Gardener Library Programs

10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview

Garden Treasures Rediscovered; Tuesday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Discover ways to reuse items in the garden usually thrown out or considered useless.

Learn inventive ways to make your garden unique, full of fun and beauty and also provide for garden wildlife.

Contact Anne Marie Boehm at amblibrary@gmail.com or

call 205-6621 for more information.

Bring Your Dog To Yappy Hour

Sunday, January 19; 1-4 p.m. Sunset Grill at Little Harbor, Ruskin

The event is free; cash bar; vendors welcome.

Contact Rick at 210-2695 or Nancy at 597-5296; rmonsipapa@gmail.com.

Find it on FB ‘SouthShore Dog Club’.

RSVP on Meetup.com.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.

Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.

851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon

For more information or to register, call 661-8998, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.