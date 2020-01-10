Congregation Beth Shalom Holds Lifelong Learning Series

Congregation Beth Shalom is offering a five-part series about aging. All presentations will be held at Congregation Beth Shalom located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

The cost for the entire series is $25 per person for members and $35 per person for nonmembers. Call the temple office at 681-6547 to reserve your ticket.

Part one – Thursday, January 23 at 7 p.m., The Sandwich Generation;

Part two – Sunday, February 2 at 7 p.m., Making Memories;

Part three – Monday evening, February 17 at 7 p.m., Navigating Elder Law;

Part four – Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m., Managing Living Arrangements as We Change;

Part five – Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m., Remains of the Day – End of life.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Veterans Assistance Seminar

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting a Veterans assistance seminar on Tuesday, February 4 to educate wartime Veterans and their survivors about a benefit through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ ‘Improved Pension with Aid and Attendance.’ This benefit can help offset the cost of living in a retirement community for a wartime veteran or his/her surviving spouse.

Veterans of any branch of the armed services who served 90 consecutive days on active duty, including one day during a wartime period, may be eligible to receive up to $1,912 per month for assisted living expenses if they served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam Era or other more recent conflicts (duration of service required may vary). Surviving spouses may qualify to receive up to $1,230.

Dennis Mont’Ros, veteran service officer with Hillsborough County’s Department of Consumer & Veterans Services, will provide information and answer questions about this benefit.

This free seminar will be held at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview, from 11 a.m.-12 Noon, with lunch provided. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 413-8900.

Nominations Sought for Hillsborough Environmental Champion

Everybody loves the environment but not everyone does something about it. Hillsborough County wants to honor those whose work to protect the environment has made a lasting difference in residents’ quality of life.

Nominations are now being accepted for Hillsborough County’s Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award. The honor is given annually to an individual or group who exemplifies dedication to preserving the County’s natural resources.

The award is named after Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., the 26th president of the United States and noted conservationist who placed more than 200 million acres under public protection.

Nominees must live or work in Hillsborough County and “be someone who shows persistence and dedication to long-term conservation of the County’s natural resources, demonstrates integrity in performance toward conservation goals and displays attributes of true conservation stewardship,’’ according to the award criteria.

Nominations will go through the Jan K. Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program General Committee, which will send a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners for approval. The Board will hold an awards ceremony in April to coincide with National Arbor Day.

The deadline for nominations is Saturday, February 29. For more information, call 672-7876 or email Ross Dickerson at dickersonR@HCFLGov.net.

Community Day At St. Stephen Catholic School

In celebration of National Catholic School Week, on Monday, January 27, St. Stephen Catholic School in Riverview will open its doors to friends of the parish community. All are welcome to visit the classrooms, meet the teachers and experience the joy from the children.

Tours will be available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required. St. Stephen Catholic School is located at 10424 St. Stephen Circle. Call the school office with any questions at 741-9203.

Vehicle Registration Can Now Be Renewed At Three Publix Locations

Three Publix locations in Hillsborough County now host tax collector’s self-service kiosks.

The new program, Florida MV Express, allows customers to get a new registration card and license plate sticker in a matter of minutes, as opposed to several days. The blue and yellow kiosks will be available at the grocery chain’s Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Hwy., Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Blvd.

While you can still register your vehicle online or at a tax collector branch, neither of those options come with the ability to take home a Publix chicken tender sub. Visit https://flmvexpresskiosk.com/.

Bloomingdale Baseball Golf Tournament Registration For Friday, February 7 Tournament

The 2020 Bloomingdale Bulls Baseball team is holding its first Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, February 7 at the Bloomingdale Golfers Club located at 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico.

Registration, lunch and range balls begin at 11:30 a.m. and shotgun begins at 1 p.m. Registration is $100 per golfer and includes lunch, a round of golf and dinner. Registration for a foursome is $400 and includes lunch, a round of golf and dinner for four golfers.

Please consider being a Bloomingdale Baseball sponsor!

GRAND SLAM SPONSOR – $2,500

Receives: Foursome in the 2020 Golf Tournament plus Home Run Sponsor package.

HOME RUN SPONSOR – $1,000

Receives: Full Page Ad in 2020 Baseball Program, Hole Sponsor in the 2020 Golf Tournament, Recognition at all Home Baseball Games, Membership in the Bloomingdale Athletic Booster Club and 2 passes for regular season games.

TRIPLE SPONSOR – $750

Receives: Half-Page Ad in 2020 Baseball Program, Hole Sponsor in the 2020 Golf Tournament and Recognition at all Home Baseball Games.

For registration or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.bshsboosters.com. For more information about registration or sponsorships contact Shelly Wilson at 335-8469 or email her at cmshellywilson@gmail.com.