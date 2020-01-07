Lindsay Huggins In Concert At Brandon First Church Of The Nazarene

The Brandon First Church of the Nazarene will present Lindsay Huggins in concert on Sunday, January 26. A meet and greet (coffee and snacks provided) will take place at 10:30 a.m. and Music and Message by Lindsay Huggins at 10:45 a.m.

The church is located at 114 Kingsway Ave. in Brandon.

Seeking Vendors For Lithia Spring Market In March

Vendors are being sought by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia for its first ever Spring Market on Saturday, March 21. Much like the Holiday Market this event, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is being presented by the Women of Grace. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Organizers are seeking vendors to sell a variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For example, only one Mary Kay representative or one Premier Jewelry vendor will be allowed.

The fee for a 10 ft. x 10 ft. space is $30. Proceeds will help support missions in the community. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tents, table and chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information and a vendor application, visit www.gracecommunitymarket.com or contact Event Organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.

Local Nonprofit Asks Local Community To Support Diaper Drive

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, is looking for community help with its January Diaper Drive. The nonprofit seeks to protect the sanctity of life by promoting biblical sexuality and educating new parents.

Choices centers also offer a variety of support for expecting mothers and new parents. From pregnancy tests to assistance after the birth, the ministry educates as it provides physical, emotional and spiritual support.

The collection of diapers and wipes helps sustain the Choices centers in Brandon and SouthShore for the year. Choices centers provide diapers and baby clothing to families in need through its ‘Earn While You Learn’ program as it builds relationships to share Christ.

The nonprofit is requesting diaper sizes newborn to 5 with the greatest need for sizes 3, 4, 5 and clothing from sizes newborn to 2T. The ability to ship items directly to its admin office from Amazon is also available.

For more information or to donate, visit www.empoweredtochoose.net or contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491.

Community Day At St. Stephen Catholic School

In celebration of National Catholic School Week, on Monday, January 27, St. Stephen Catholic School in Riverview will open its doors to friends of the parish community. All are welcome to visit the classrooms, meet the teachers and experience the joy from the children.

Tours will be available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required.

St. Stephen Catholic School is located at 10424 St. Stephen Cir. Call the school office with any questions at 741-9203.

Xi Theta Xi Chapter Supports Various Organizations

The sisters of Xi Theta Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi have been busy supporting various organizations recently. Nearly $700 was donated to Water Mission to provide safe water to Hurricane Dorian victims, complete Thanksgiving dinners were provided to two migrant families and members donated toys and numerous gift cards to Gift of Hope to help make the holidays a little happier for local families.

The chapter’s socials have included going to the movies and enjoying breakfast or dinner at a local restaurant. For more information on the sorority, contact Diane Wray at dwray52@yahoo.com.