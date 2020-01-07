Senior Community Choir Begins In January

A new senior community choir in Riverview is seeking singers of all levels of singing experience. ‘Joyful Voices’ will hold rehearsals every Monday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. beginning on Monday, January 27. This senior community choir was created for older adults who have a love of music and a desire to sing.

“Singing has a way of lifting spirits and stimulating memories,” stated the choir’s music director, Janet Formato.

The idea for the senior community choir came as a result of a number of residents at The Bridges who love to sing. Executive Director Donna Steiermann is excited about the choir.

“In addition to a number of our residents, many seniors from the Greater Brandon/Riverview community will be joining us. We especially welcome those with mild cognitive impairment,” explained Steiermann.

Studies have proven that singing with others provides benefits such as managing stress, alleviating pain, increasing happiness and establishing friendships.

Sixty-minute rehearsals will be held at the Cambridge Clubhouse at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. A spring performance will be held in April. For additional information and to reserve your spot, please call 413-8900.

Visit The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus At Superior Residences

This statewide mobile outreach initiative raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health and risk reduction. With two mobile units, the Brain Bus travels throughout Florida.

On Tuesday, January 14 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, the Brain Bus will be at Superior Residences on 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon. Learn about 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, 10 ways to love your brain, steps to perform an accurate diagnosis and advancements in research.

For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

On Tuesday, January 21, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) on 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a round table discussion.

That will be followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon, and then the main presentation by guest speaker Karen Fortin at 1 p.m. She will talk about the Pilgrims of the Mayflower. The presentation will show who these passengers were, their beliefs and why they came to New England.

The cost is $15 per person for lunch. For reservations and information, call Sheila at 319-631-4457. Mail checks to SBGS, P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571 by January 9.

2020 Florida Strawberry Festival Headline Concert Lineup

There are plenty of great concerts in all genres to choose from at the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival.

Here is the schedule. For more information, visit https://flstrawberryfestival.com.

Thursday, February 27:

10:30 a.m., Jimmy Sturr (polka/rock/country), free;

3:30 p.m., The Oakridge Boys, $25;

7:30 p.m., Rascal Flatts (country/country rock), $51.

Friday, February 28:

3:30 p.m., Tommy James & The Shondells (oldies rock & roll), $25;

7:30 p.m., Michael Ray (country), $35.

Saturday, February 29:

3:30 p.m., Roots & Boots – Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Rave (country), $30;

7:30 p.m., An Evening with 98 Degrees (R&B/pop), $35.

Sunday, March 1:

3:30 p.m., Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots (country/folk), $35;

7:30 p.m., Reba McEntire (country), $55.

Monday, March 2:

3:30 p.m., Neal McCoy (country), $25;

7:30 p.m., Patti LaBelle (R&B/soul), $35.

Tuesday, March 3:

3:30 p.m., Sara Evans (country), $30;

7:30 p.m., Skillet (Christian rock/alt. rock), $30.

Wednesday, March 4:

3:30 p.m., Chubby Checker & the Wildcats (rock & roll/R&B), $25;

7:30 p.m., Josh Turner (country/gospel), $35.

Thursday, March 5:

10:30 a.m., Ricky Nelson Remembered (rockabilly/pop rock), free;

3:30 p.m., Dick Fox’s Golden Boys – Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell (oldies rock & roll/pop), $30;

7:30 p.m., MercyMe (Christian), $40.

Friday, March 6:

3:30 p.m., Jimmy Fortune and Dailey & Vincent (country/bluegrass/gospel), $20;

7:30 p.m., Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE (ventriloquist/country), $25.

Saturday, March 7:

3:30 p.m., Battle of the Bands Finals, Free;

7:30 p.m., Charlie Wilson (R&B/hiphop/soul/funk); $45.

Sunday, March 8:

3:30 p.m., Eli Young Band (country), $35;

7:30 p.m., Lynyrd Skynyrd (Southern rock/blues rock/hard 70s rock), $56.