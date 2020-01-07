South Shore Boutique Moves To FishHawk

Shelly Molter, owner of South Shore Boutique, recent moved the store from Apollo Beach to 5492 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

This is a boutique store specializing in women and children’s monogrammed gifts and accessories. Your imagination is the limit. You can personalize pieces on just about anything a needle can pierce.

Stop by to check out the great items. Molter also carries Simply Southern products in the boutique.

Call 466-9461 for more information. You can also shop online at https://southshoreboutique.com.

New Dance Class Offered For Special Needs Dancers

A variety of dance classes are offered at Dance Quest International, but it would like to showcase its new Harmony Dance program, which pairs special needs dancers with an experienced dance mentor who will encourage and assist them throughout the class. This class will begin in February 2020.

Dance Quest International is located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. For more information on this and other classes, call 503-6976 or visit www.DanceQuestOnline.com.

Elite Window Tinting Offered Locally

Mobile Auto Tinting service has rebranded and has become Elite Window Tinting, now with a shop location (as of November 2018). It has been offering tinting services for over eight years.

According to owner Randy Borrero, “We have grown our footprint in the Bloomingdale, Valrico and Lithia areas to a household name recognized for our attention to detail, great client satisfaction and a positive approach to each of our clients.”

Borrero is proud to be part of the local community and tries to stay involved. He makes a point every year to donate to the American Cancer Society via the FishHawk Strong Foundation.

Elite Window Tinting is located at 3636 Erindale Dr., Ste. 104 in Valrico.

For more information on Elite Window Tinting, call 642-4310. You can visit www.elitewindowvalrico.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elitewindow.

Kahwa Seeking Passionate Individuals To Join Growing Company

Kahwa Coffee Roasting Company, headquartered in St. Petersburg, today announced an initiative to hire an estimated 20 individuals to join the growing Kahwa family, allowing the fulfillment of multiple positions within the corporate office, roastery and retail locations.

Kahwa has become the largest independent coffee roaster in the state of Florida and doesn’t show signs of slowing down. In the past year alone, the brand relocated its headquarters to a new, larger space; unveiled two canned cold brews; as well as announced three new locations—currently 15.

For more information on Kahwa’s career opportunities or to send your resume, please contact jobs@kahwacoffee.com or Jessica at 727-388-1340.

The Valrico FishHawk Awards Annual Dinner

On Thursday, January 23 from 6-9 p.m., the Valrico FishHawk Chamber will host its own version of The CMAs, the Valrico FishHawk Awards (aka The VFAs). The chamber is home grown right here in the Valrico/FishHawk area and heading towards 300 members strong.

This will be an evening of denim and diamonds to celebrate chamber members and reflect on the year 2019 and look to what will be in store with the decade to come.

Purchase your tickets online, strap on your boots and cowboy hat for an amazing evening at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. The cost is $50 in advance.

Visit https://business.valricofishhawk.org/events/details/annual-dinner-3696 to purchase tickets.