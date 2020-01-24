Brandon Regional Welcomes First Baby Of The Decade

Ashley Hayes is the proud mother of Amir, the first baby of the decade born at Brandon Regional Hospital on January 1. He arrived at 2:14 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces. Baby Amir is Hayes’ first child. He arrived wide-eyed and hungry, and he enjoyed being held by family and friends visiting Hayes following his birth.

Drive For Hope Campaign Donates $18,300 For My Hope Chest

For the last seven years, the Ed Morse Automotive Group has donated a portion of each car sale in October through its Drive for Hope campaign. A check for $18,300 was presented to My Hope Chest Founder Alisa Savoretti. The total for the seven years is $157,475.

Founded in 2003, My Hope Chest is the only national breast reconstruction organization working to help uninsured and underinsured women heal completely after breast cancer.

“We are so proud to help support My Hope Chest, which is an incredible organization that provides funds for reconstruction for breast cancer survivors. What really stood out about My Hope Chest is that they help women in our community. At Ed Morse, we could not do this without the support of our employees and customers. We look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come,” said Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The dealerships that participated in the Drive for Hope campaign were: Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa, Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon, Ed Morse Brandon Auto Mall, Ed Morse Alfa Romeo, Ed Morse Fiat, Ed Morse Buick Port Richey, Ed Morse GMC Port Richey and Ed Morse Mazda Port Richey.

8th Annual ‘Top Hats & Tiaras’ Charity Ball Collects 22 Boxes Of Toys For Tots Plus 23 Bikes

Bob Savage with Savage Consulting and Tatyana Frost of The Way 2 Dance, the producers of the Holiday Charity Ball to benefit Toys for Tots, held the eighth annual event at the premiere venue, The Regent, in Riverview on December 12, 2019.

One hundred and eighty people enjoyed the event while the charity collected 23 bikes and 22 boxes of toys. The theme was ‘Top Hats & Tiaras.’ Savage and Frost are grateful to all the people that supported the charity and helped less fortunate children to celebrate Christmas.

Delicious food was catered by Inside the Box Catering, professional shows by Dance Quest International and top USA competitors William Proper and Jennifer Elliott, DJ Chris Heath with Big Beats Entertainment, live music by LeNoir Entertainment, raffles and auction items by Socially Founded, photos by Florida Rustic Photo and videos by Panache Star Productions and Mach Media 5.

According to Frost, “We are so looking forward to the next year event as we believe the theme of the event ‘Proud to be American’ will draw many more people to support children in need.”

They are looking for more people to volunteer, to sponsor, to bring new unwrapped toys and to attend the event. Save the date: Thursday, December 10 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at The Regent. For more information, call Savage at 240-7772 or Frost at 966-4788. For more information on The Way 2 Dance, visit www.theway2dance.com.

Recruitment Event For ChildCare Careers

ChildCare Careers (CCC) is the largest staffing firm dedicated to the childcare field. CCC provides fully qualified and pre-screened teachers, assistant teachers and site directors to childcare centers, preschools and before and after-school programs. Full and part-time positions offered.

On Monday, January 28 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at Job Connection, located at 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, there’ll be interviews for teacher’s aides, teacher’s assistants and preschool teachers. You must be 18 or older, and having 45 DFC training hours is a plus. For more information, contact Rebecca at 727-578-0999 or tampa.recr3@childcarecareers.net.

U.S. Census Bureau Is Hiring

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting for over 3,000 positions in Hillsborough and Manatee County. Events will take place for recruiting assistants, clerks, office operators, supervisors and census takers at Job Connection on 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Hour-long info sessions will be held for job seekers to gather information and meet with a recruiter. These events will take place on Wednesday, January 29. Session times are 11 a.m.-12 Noon, 12 Noon-1 p.m., 1-2 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Pay starts at $18.50, $.59/mile for travel, with flexible hours (30-45 per week). You must be 18 years old or older and a U.S. citizen, registered for the Selective Service (males only—if born after 1960). For more information, call Gloria at 703-887-3868 or visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.

Elite Window Tinting Offered Locally

Mobile Auto Tinting service has rebranded and has become Elite Window Tinting, now with a shop location (as of November 2018). It has been offering tinting services for over eight years.

According to Owner Randy Borrero, “We have grown our footprint in the Bloomingdale, Valrico and Lithia areas to a household name recognized for our attention to detail, great client satisfaction and a positive approach to each of our clients.”

Borrero is proud to be part of the local community and tries to stay involved. He makes a point every year to donate to the American Cancer Society via the FishHawk Strong Foundation.

Elite Window Tinting is located at 3636 Erindale Dr., Ste. 104 in Valrico.

For more information on Elite Window Tinting, call 642-4310. You can visit www.elitewindowvalrico.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elitewindow.

Brandon Honda Promotions

Benito (Benny) Mosqueda has been promoted to quality assurance manager at Brandon Honda, a Morgan Auto Group dealership, reporting to both sales and service directors. In his new role, Mosqueda is the key liaison between Brandon Honda’s sales and service departments, helping new car customers get connected to service operations to maintain their new vehicles and helping service customers connect with sales personnel when they are ready to consider trade-in and new car options.

Don Negri has been promoted to the new position of training manager at Brandon Honda. He is responsible for all of Brandon Honda’s new and refresher sales training and coaching programs to convey the dealership’s unique customer-first culture that centers on exceptionally high morals, ethics and transparency standards expected of all employees.

Brandon Honda is located at 9209 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa. For more information, call 664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/.

McDonald’s Is Hiring

Caspers Company plans to hire 500 new crew members this month. The McDonald’s franchisee company owns over 50 Tampa Bay area restaurants and will fill various roles and shifts in many of these local locations. Crew members can look forward to competitive wages, benefits and several educational programs, including tuition reimbursement.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old to apply. Those interested in working for McDonald’s can visit www.casperscareers.com/ or text McApply to 85000.

While 500 is a grand goal, the Caspers Company is confident that they will find qualified applicants.

“We offer great benefits and can help to pay for college,” said Kim Scott, vice president of people and culture. “We want to hire people who love a fast-paced team environment, are ambitious and those that can see themselves in leadership positions. We want employees who are passionate about helping people and creating an excellent guest experience.”

The hiring campaign kicked off on New Year’s Day and will conclude on Friday, January 31.