Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom Taste Of Tanakh

On Saturday, February 1 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, the monthly Torah study group will discuss the current Torah portion. Members and nonmembers are welcome.

Put on your best 20s apparel and do the Charleston at Congregation Beth Shalom’s annual fundraiser. David Morris will showcase his sounds, including his latest single, Welcome to My World. Funds benefit the synagogue as well as the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which funds college for families of the fallen.

Tickets cost $45 for adults, $10 under age 13 and it is 20 percent off for members, active military or veterans. Silent and live auctions will take place. It will be at the Elks Lodge of Brandon on Saturday, February 22 from 5:30-10 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the office or on the web page.

Sabbath Services are on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All welcome. On Friday, February 7, join in for Blue Jeans Shabbat with the choir.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information or visit https://bethshalom-brandon.org.

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection To Hold ‘Be My Valentine’ Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection will hold its monthly luncheon, which invites you to ‘Be my Valentine’ on Tuesday, February 11 at Buckhorn Springs Country Club on 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with music, entertainment and an inspirational speaker.

This is a nondenominational luncheon with no membership required, but a reservation is requested. The cost is $15. First-time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation and information.

Nominations Sought for Hillsborough Environmental Champion

Everybody loves the environment but not everyone does something about it. Hillsborough County wants to honor those whose work to protect the environment has made a lasting difference in residents’ quality of life.

Nominations are now being accepted for Hillsborough County’s Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award. The honor is given annually to an individual or group who exemplifies dedication to preserving the County’s natural resources. The award is named after Theodore Roosevelt Jr., the 26th president of the United States and noted conservationist who placed more than 200 million acres under public protection.

Nominees must live or work in Hillsborough County and “be someone who shows persistence and dedication to long-term conservation of the County’s natural resources, demonstrates integrity in performance toward conservation goals, and displays attributes of true conservation stewardship,” according to the award criteria.

Nominations will go through the Jan K. Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program General Committee, which will send a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners for approval. The board will hold an awards ceremony in April to coincide with National Arbor Day.

The deadline for nominations is Saturday, February 29. For more information, call 672-7876 or email Ross Dickerson at dickersonR@HCFLGov.net.

Seeking Vendors For Lithia Spring Market In March

Vendors are being sought by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia for its first ever Spring Market on Saturday, March 21. Much like the Holiday Market, this event, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is being presented by the Women of Grace. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Organizers are seeking vendors to sell a variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For example, only one Mary Kay representative or one Premier Jewelry vendor will be allowed.

The fee for a 10 ft. x 10 ft. space is $25. Proceeds help support missions in the community. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tents, tables and chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information and a vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com, or contact Event Organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.

Vehicle Registration Can Now Be Renewed At Three Publix Locations

Three Publix locations in Hillsborough County now host tax collector’s self-service kiosks.

The new program, Florida MV Express, allows customers to get a new registration card and license plate sticker in a matter of minutes, as opposed to several days. The blue and yellow kiosks will be available at the grocery chain’s Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Hwy., Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Blvd.

While you can still register your vehicle online or at a tax collector branch, neither of those options come with the ability to take home a chicken tender Pub sub. Visit https://flmvexpresskiosk.com/.

Bloomingdale Baseball Golf Tournament Registration For Friday, February 7 Tournament

The 2020 Bloomingdale Bulls Baseball team is holding its first Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, February 7 at the Bloomingdale Golfers Club located at 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico.

Registration, lunch and range balls begin at 11:30 a.m. and shotgun begins at 1 p.m. Registration is $100 per golfer and includes lunch, a round of golf and dinner. Registration for a foursome is $400 and includes lunch, a round of golf and dinner for four golfers.

Please consider being a Bloomingdale Baseball sponsor!

GRAND SLAM SPONSOR – $2,500

Receives: Foursome in the 2020 Golf Tournament plus Home Run Sponsor package.

HOME RUN SPONSOR – $1,000

Receives: Full Page Ad in 2020 Baseball Program, Hole Sponsor in the 2020 Golf Tournament, Recognition at all Home Baseball Games, Membership in the Bloomingdale Athletic Booster Club and 2 passes for regular season games.

TRIPLE SPONSOR – $750

Receives: Half-Page Ad in 2020 Baseball Program, Hole Sponsor in the 2020 Golf Tournament and Recognition at all Home Baseball Games.

For registration or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.bshsboosters.com For more information about registration or sponsorships contact Shelly Wilson at 335-8469 or email her at cmshellywilson@gmail.com.

Community Day At St. Stephen Catholic School

In celebration of National Catholic School Week, on Monday, January 27, St. Stephen Catholic School in Riverview will open its doors to friends of the parish community. All are welcome to visit the classrooms, meet the teachers and experience the joy from the children.

Tours will be available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required. St. Stephen Catholic School is located at 10424 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview. Call the school office with any questions at 741-9203.

Bunco To Support Children’s Charities

Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will hold its annual Bunco for Children’s Charities on Thursday, January 30 from 5:45 p.m. at The Bridges Retirement Center, 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Bunco begins at 6:15 p.m. Enjoy a light dinner and drinks. Tickets cost $20.

Historic Ybor City Will Celebrate Its Heritage With All-Day Street Festival

Join the Ybor City Chamber of Commerce in honoring the cultures of the city during the annual Fiesta Day Celebration on Saturday, February 22 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Vendors and entertainment will line 7th Ave. and fill the streets with music, art, food and culture. During the celebration, a Promenade of Flags will march down ‘La Septima’ and showcase countries, schools and local businesses that have made Ybor City their home.

Fiesta Day commemorates the history of Ybor and highlights the heritages that first immigrated to the ‘Cigar Capital of the World.’ A time that was originally a day of rest for the factory workers has turned into a street festival that brings together Cuban, German, Italian, Spanish and Jewish heritages.

Ybor City is known as a melting pot of originality and culture based on its immigrant population. This event features the traditions of the cultures that have influenced the community and still thrive today. Take a stroll through the historic district and experience the old and new of Ybor City.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available for those who would like to join the excitement of Fiesta Day. Information can be found at www.ybor.org/fiestaday.