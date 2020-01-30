Foundation Christian Academy will be able to host softball and baseball games for the first time this upcoming season thanks to new fields opening soon. The fields will be completed by the time the softball and baseball seasons start in February.

The Panthers have had both softball and baseball programs for four years now, but they have only been able to play road games, until now. Four years ago, they opened up a gym with classrooms attached to it as well.

“The kids are elated, they are so excited,” said Pamela Cawley, athletic director for Foundation Christian Academy. “It really gives them a point of pride that they can host, and opposing teams can come and see our facilities.”

According to Cawley, a few years ago the board of trustees and school donors started putting money aside and started raising funds for the fields. They hosted the ‘Panther Classic’ Golf Tournament as a fundraiser.

Cawley is grateful to have the support of the board of trustees, and she is happy to have a place where her students can be safe and have fun after school or on a Friday night.

“It’s great to have the support of our board, our community and the support of our families,” she said. “It really is a family atmosphere that we have here.”

Cawley is really proud of her athletic program and what it has become over the last nine years since it began. She thinks having the new fields will help grow the softball and baseball programs and the athletic program as a whole.

“We have the best parents around that volunteer and are so supportive of our program. I also believe we have the best coaches here at our program,” said Cawley. “Their teams are Christ-centered and focus first on the Christian character of each athlete. They are fantastic role models for our young athletes, teaching them discipline, sportsmanship and a love for Christ. It is wonderful seeing our athletic programs grow and being supportive of each other.”