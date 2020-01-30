Best known for his 2017 GRAMMY® award-winning album, Chain Breaker, Christian rocker Zach Williams is bringing the Rescue Story Tour to the Tampa area. Fans will have two opportunities to hear him perform live with shows on Thursday, March 5 at Countryside Christian Church in Clearwater and Friday, March 6 at Victory Church in Lakeland.

The tour is titled after his sophomore album, Rescue Story, which was released in 2019. Through songwriting, Williams shares his redemptive journey, declaring Jesus as the hero. His unrivaled sound infuses the soulful rhythms of Southern rock and the art of storytelling from country music.

Williams said, “When I gave my life to the Lord, I realized He never left me, even in the dark times. For this new album, the title fits because every song in it has a rescue story. When you’re at your end of the rope, that’s when your rescue story begins. In my case, Jesus has been my rescue story.”

Both of the shows begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 per person each show for general admission and seating is first-come, first-serve. Limited early entry is also available for $45 per person, which allows guests the option to enter at 6 p.m. before the rest of the general admission. More options are available to include group ticketing and a VIP ‘Meet n’ Greet’ package that includes dinner.

Also joining Williams on tour is We The Kingdom. The group includes members of the Cash family. Ed Cash is a well-known music producer and songwriter who has collaborated with household names like Chris Tomlin, Crowder and NEEDTOBREATHE. In the fall of 2019, the group debuted their EP Live At The Wheelhouse. The tour will also introduce the band Cain.

Williams said, “I want to personally invite you to the Rescue Story Tour with me and my good friends We The Kingdom and Cain. I always love getting to play in the Sunshine State, and this spring will be no different. This tour will be filled with stories, food and, most importantly, an opportunity to worship together through God’s great gift of music. I can’t wait to meet you at our VIP Meat n’ Greet dinner and hear you singing along with me at the concert.”

For more information about the concert or to purchase tickets, please visit https://florida.thejoyfm.com and search for events. To learn more about Zach Williams, visit www.zachwilliamsmusic.com.