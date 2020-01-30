During His ministry, Jesus performed more than 40 miracles, including healing the sick, changing the natural elements of nature and even raising people from the dead. A miracle is considered an event that occurs outside the bounds of natural law. Each month we will take a closer look at one of His miracles to understand the depth of His love for us. Understanding the miracles of Jesus can change your life, and it all begins with believing through faith.

In John chapter 11, we learn about Lazarus, one of Jesus Christ’s closest friends. Lazarus’ name is Hebrew in origin and interestingly means ‘God is my help.’ When Lazarus fell ill, his sisters sent a message to Jesus, “Lord, the one you love is sick.” When Jesus heard the news, he waited two days before going to see Lazarus.

By the time Jesus traveled to Lazarus’ home, he had already died and was buried in the tomb. Martha ran up to Jesus and greeted him. “Lord,” she said, “if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” Then Jesus said these crucial words, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.”

Jesus had not yet entered the village, most likely to avoid attention because he was not far from Jerusalem, where the Jewish leaders were plotting against Him. Jesus stood at the tomb where both Mary and Martha were weeping and grieving their brother’s death. Jesus was so moved by their sorrow that he wept with them.

Jesus asked Mary and Martha to move the stone from the tomb. Jesus looked up to heaven and prayed to His Father and then loudly commanded Lazarus to rise and exit the tomb, where he had been buried for four days. When Lazarus came out, he was fully restored, and Jesus told the people to remove his grave clothes.

As a result of this incredible miracle of raising Lazarus from the dead, many people believed that Jesus was the Son of God. Jesus demonstrated that He had power over death. It is essential in our Christian faith that we believe in the resurrection of the dead.

After this miracle, the chief priests and Pharisees plotted to kill Jesus, because so many witnesses were now believers and followers of Jesus.

What can we learn from this miracle? Jesus has compassion for us. Even though he knew that Lazarus would be resurrected, Jesus still wept with the ones he loved. Jesus cares about our sorrow. He rejoices with us in our triumphs, and He weeps with us in our difficult times. We should not be ashamed to express our feelings to God.

Just like Mary and Martha, we may be waiting on God to help us during a difficult situation and wonder why he doesn’t respond more quickly. We cannot question God’s timing or His purpose. We must trust in His plans for us. Ultimately, the resurrection of Lazarus teaches us that Jesus Christ has power over death, and those who believe in him will receive everlasting life.