By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

2 Kings 20:1-5

1 In those days Hezekiah became deathly ill. The prophet Isaiah came and said to him, “Thus says the Lord, ‘Set your house in order, for you shall die and not recover.’”

2 Then Hezekiah turned his face to the wall and prayed to the Lord, saying,

3 “Please, O Lord, remember now how I have walked before You in faithfulness and truth and with a whole heart [entirely devoted to You], and have done what is good in Your sight.” And Hezekiah wept bitterly.

4 Before Isaiah had gone out of the middle courtyard, the word of the Lord came to him, saying,

5 Go back and tell Hezekiah the leader of My people, “Thus says the Lord, the God of David your father (ancestor): I have heard your prayer, I have seen your tears. Behold, I am healing you;…”

God sent Isaiah to deliver a message to Hezekiah, letting him know his time was coming to an end. Hezekiah responded to that message by asking God to give him more time. This request showed incredible boldness and faith. It also shows us that we don’t have to receive every word that someone has for us.

Who could ever imagine asking God to change His mind? But, God did it! This prayer gives us a glimpse of the endless possibilities that is attained through prayer. God healed Hezekiah and gave him more time. Hezekiah’s prayers did not take years to manifest; this was a few moments in time.

Our accessibility to God is the same. Hezekiah’s request aligns with Genesis 18:14 states, “Is there anything too hard for God?” The answer is: No! There is nothing too hard for God.

Hezekiah’s answered prayer was so amazing that I think we should breakdown some of the ingredients.

• Hezekiah turned to God.

• Hezekiah had a place of prayer.

• Hezekiah prayed.

• Hezekiah was specific.

• Hezekiah was faithful and true.

• Hezekiah was devoted to God.

• Hezekiah did what was right in God’s sight.

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation, page 79.

Dr. Jomo Cousins is the senior pastor of Love First Christian Center in Riverview.