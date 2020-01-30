The month of February is often referred to as the month of love. With Valentine’s Day, flowers and chocolates, couples usually take this time to demonstrate their affection to one another. Did you know that the word ‘love’ is mentioned in the New American Standard version of the Bible 348 times? In the New Testament, Jesus was recorded mentioning ‘love’ 51 times. This is because love is essential to all human life. Genuine love is sacrificial.

John 3:16 tells us of the ultimate love and sacrifice, “For God so loved the world, as to give his only begotten Son…” If you sometimes find yourself in a less than perfect marriage and the ‘happily ever after’ that was promised to you in childhood fairy tales seems like an unfulfilled promise, some of these books will offer you hope. Faithfulness within love is God’s desire for you.



52 Uncommon Dates: A Couple’s Adventure Guide for Praying, Playing, and Staying Together

By Randy Southern

Have you ever tried a photography date? A water date? What about a second first date? Learn how to speak each other’s love language, incorporate prayer in ways that are relevant to real life and finish strong with questions that help keep conversations alive. Ignite prayerful and playful connections that deepen the physical, emotional and spiritual aspects of your relationship, one date at a time.



Fierce Marriage: Radically Pursuing Each Other in Light of Christ’s Relentless Love

By Ryan Frederick, Selena Frederick

Fierce Marriage is a call to put Christ at the center of your marriage, measuring everything you do and say to each other against what Christ did for you. With passionate personal stories and practical, gospel-centered advice, this book addresses five key areas of marriage: priorities, communication, money, sex and conflict.



Sacred Marriage

By Gary Thomas

Sacred Marriage doesn’t just offer techniques to make a marriage happier. While it does contain practical tools, what married Christians most need is help in becoming holier husbands and wives. Sacred Marriage offers that support with insights from Scripture, church history, time-tested wisdom and examples from today’s marriages.



Love to Stay: Sex, Grace, and Commitment

By Adam Hamilton

Explore what it takes to create and sustain healthy, meaningful romantic relationships across the course of a lifetime. This book draws from the latest research, personal experiences of thousands of couples, advice from marriage therapists and biblical wisdom to help couples learn the lifelong dance of marriage. Some of the topics addressed are commitment, forgiveness, habits, intimacy and male-female differences.