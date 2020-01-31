Brandon Christian Women’s Connection To Hold ‘Be My Valentine’ Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection will hold its monthly luncheon which invites you to ‘Be my Valentine’ on Tuesday, February 11 at Buckhorn Springs Country Club, located on 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with music, entertainment and an inspirational speaker.

This is a nondenominational luncheon with no membership required, but a reservation is requested. The cost is $15. First-time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation and information.

The Burchfield Brothers To Perform In Brandon

Brandon First Church of the Nazarene invites the community to see the Burchfield Brothers live on Wednesday, February 12 at 7 p.m. The concert is free with no tickets or reservations are required.

Brothers Jon and Ben Burchfield are Dove Award-nominated music artists whose diverse music style cannot be attributed to one single genre. The instrumental arrangements incorporate the styles of Appalachian, Renaissance, praise, worship, gospel, jazz and classical. The concerts are a combination of music and storytelling.

The event will also include a dinner served at 6 p.m. To RSVP for dinner (appreciated but not required), visit www.facebook.com/Brandon1stChurchoftheNazarene.

More information on the group can be found at www.burchfieldbrothers.com. The venue is located at 114 Kingsway Ave. in Brandon.

Interfaith Day 2020

St. Stephen Catholic School Principal Linda Umoh will host the fourth annual Interfaith Day on Thursday, February 6. Today more than ever, Umoh sees a need to eradicate fear and ignorance among Americans and she believes that Interfaith Day is a strong step in that direction.

The St. Stephen Catholic School mission states that we will help our young people, ‘continue Jesus’ mission.’ More than 400 students have been ushered through through a multi-faith experience over the last three years.

The Taoist Tai Chi Society from Brandon will begin the day with a historical overview of Tai Chi and lead a sample class of movements for all students. Following Tai Chi, students from each school will educate their peers about their respective faiths. After all the faith presentations, Jana Broder of Drum Magic will lead a drum circle to inspire unity among the students. Students will enjoy lunch together.

After lunch, the Interfaith panel of religious leaders will answer questions from the students. Elizabeth Bunbury from the Answered Prayers Project will present to students on unity and loving one another. Muslim guests will have time and space dedicated for their Prayer Service and all students will depart with a commemorative pen with the Interfaith Day logo.

For more information, visit https://www.sscsfl.org/.

Choices Annual Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, March 6 at the newly renovated River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a shirt, a goodie bag and contests along the golf course.

The nonprofit exists to lead those they serve to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblical-based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. For more information, visit https://empoweredtochoose.net.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

Love First Christian Center Offers Life University Classes

Love First Christian Center is located at 12847 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview and will be offering the following Life University classes. For more information, visit www.lfcc.tv.

Financial Stewardship – January 27 – April 13 (12 weeks)

Financial Stewardship is a class on money and finance management taught from an extensive biblical perspective. You’ll walk through the basics of budgeting, eliminating debt, planning, creating a plan for a solid financial future and much more. You will discover the role your finances are to have in your life and spiritual wellbeing.

DivorceCare – February 4 – April 28 (13 weeks)

DivorceCare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s very difficult experiences. Most people will tell you that separation and divorce are the most painful and stressful experiences they’ve ever faced. It’s a confusing time when you feel isolated and have lots of questions about issues you’ve never faced alone.

DivorceCare 4 Kids (DC4K) – February 4 – April 28 (13 weeks)

DC4K provides your children with a safe and neutral place to gain an age-appropriate understanding of separation and divorce. They will learn how to process and share their feelings. DC4K is designed for kids 5-12 years of age.

The Art of Marriage – March 3 – April 7 (six weeks)

This course is designed to help build marriage the way God intended it to be. That’s why for more than 35 years, FamilyLife has been helping couples understand God’s plan for relationships. The Art of Marriage weaves together expert teaching, real-life stories, humorous vignettes and more to portray both the challenges and the beauty of God’s design for marriage.