Community Day At St. Stephen Catholic School

In celebration of National Catholic School Week, on Monday, January 27, St. Stephen Catholic School in Riverview will open its doors to friends of the parish community. All are welcome to visit the classrooms, meet the teachers and experience the joy of the children.

Tours will be available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required.

St. Stephen Catholic School is located at 10424 St. Stephen Cir. Call the school office for any questions at 741-9203.

Grocery Give Away And More

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope will hold a Grocery Give Away on Saturday, January 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It will take place at Kensington Garden on 6008 Farmington Oaks Pl. in Riverview.

Student Activities – Empowering Families To Thrive. Speakers will talk about financial literacy, home buying, health and wellness, credit repair and women empowerment.

Students and volunteers are needed. Books, gifts, cards, gift bags and refreshments are needed, and donations are welcome as well. Call Dr. Reba Haley at 716-3996 for more information.

Sixth Annual Golf Tournament Hosted By Former Yankees Pitcher Ramiro Mendoza

Iglesia Cristo La Senda (CLS Church) will hold its sixth annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, February 8 at 12:30 p.m. The tournament will be hosted by former Yankees pitcher and five-time World Series Champion Ramiro Mendoza. It will take place at Summerfield Crossing, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

The purpose is to continue raising funds for the church’s new Youth & Children’s Community Center, which will impact young people throughout the area. The church expects to build and extend a faith-based environment where children and youth can grow in their devotion while being in a safe and secure setting.

Please consider supporting and becoming a sponsor for this event. Participation can include joining a team, sponsoring a hole or donating items for raffles and the auction.

To register, please visit www.iglesiacls.org, scroll to the ‘Golf Ball’ and click on it to register.

For more information, please contact Event Coordinator Maribel Lorenzo at 365-0171 or the church office at 571-7174.

Local Nonprofit Asks Local Community To Support Diaper Drive

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, is asking the community to help with its January Diaper Drive. The nonprofit seeks to protect the sanctity of life by promoting biblical sexuality and educating new parents.

Choices centers also offer a variety of support for expecting mothers and new parents. The ministry educates as it provides physical, emotional and spiritual support.

The collection of diapers and wipes helps sustain the Choices centers in Brandon and SouthShore for the year. Choices centers provide diapers and baby clothing to families in need through its ‘Earn While You Learn’ program as it builds relationships to share Christ.

The nonprofit is requesting diaper sizes newborn to 5, with the greatest need for sizes 3, 4, 5 and clothing from sizes newborn to 2T. The ability to ship items directly to its admin office from Amazon is also available.

For more information or to donate, visit www.empoweredtochoose.net or contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491.

Seeking Vendors For Lithia Spring Market In March

Vendors are being sought by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia for its first Spring Market on Saturday, March 21. Much like the Holiday Market, this event, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is being presented by the Women of Grace. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Organizers are seeking vendors to sell a variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For example, only one Mary Kay representative or one Premier Jewelry vendor will be allowed.

The fee for a 10 ft. x 10 ft. space is $25. Proceeds help support missions in the community. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tents, tables and chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information and a vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com or contact Event Organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.