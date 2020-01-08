This year, two candidates ran for 2020 Honorary Mayor of Riverview. Together, they successfully raised $34,848.22. These funds will support local charities, including ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization), Impact Program, My Warrior’s Place and the South County Spartans Athletic Program.

The two candidates were Daniel Cyral of Hypnotic Engagements and Deputy Mayors Bryan and Marijean Reith of Team Reith – RE/MAX Realty Unlimited. They raised the money through various fundraisers that each of them held.

The winner of the race was introduced at the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s (GRCC) December luncheon. With over $18,000 collected by Cyral, he was pronounced the winner. His charities are My Warrior’s Place and the South County Spartans Athletic Program.

Cyral will serve one year on the GRCC Board of Directors and the Reiths will be deputy mayors. As a team they will all help to deliver proclamations at GRCC Ribbon Cuttings and present the Pledge of Allegiance at the monthly luncheons.

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce 2019 Business of the Year finalists (listed in alphabetical order) were also announced. They are:

Organizations with 5 or less employees:

Accent American

Mo2vated Photography

Pearson Capital

Organizations with up to 20 employees:

Impact Taekwondo Center

Osprey Observer Newspapers

Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay

Organizations with over 20 employees:

Electric Today

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

St. Joseph’s Hospital – South

The award winners will be announced at the GRCC’s Annual Membership and Awards Dinner and Celebration on Friday, January 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce 2019 Business of the Year Award winners will be announced alongside several other prestigious awards with the installation of the 2020 board of directors.

This year’s dinner theme is Caribbean Nights. You are invited to bring your friends and reserve a table to participate in the first annual table decorating contest. All reserved tables are encouraged to be decorated in the Caribbean Nights theme.

Sponsorships are also available from $55 up to $5,000. You can also call the chamber office to create a custom package.

For more information, contact the chamber office at 234-5944 or visit www.riverviewchamber.com.