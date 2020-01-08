On December 12, 2019, approximately 30 honorary commanders from around the Tampa Bay community participated in an immersion tour of the 6th Maintenance Group at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

The Honorary Commander Program helps to foster a supportive relationship between the community and the Air Force by providing opportunities to share experiences with each other.

Tanya Doran, executive director of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, got to participate in the tour.

“This incredible opportunity will help me better understand MacDill; including learning about the various units and their responsibilities, plus MacDill’s global connections and economic impact. Meeting and building relationships with the dedicated individuals who serve, many whom live in the Greater Riverview community, is what I look forward to most,” said Doran.

At MacDill Air Force Base, honorary commanders are selected every two years and paired up with squadron, group and wing commanders to experience the mission of the 6th and 927th air refueling wings. During this term, the honorary commanders gain access to the base and immerse with units across the wing to gain first-hand experience on how the mission gets accomplished.

The Honorary Commander Program has the significant role of bridging the gap between the community and the military members behind the gate, and immersion days like these have helped make that gap smaller and smaller since its inception in 2009.