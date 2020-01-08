For the first time, Dessert Wars is coming to Tampa. This sweet event will be held on Sunday, February 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Armature Works, located at 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa. This is a ticketed event, which sells out fast.

Dessert Wars is a celebration of the ‘foodie’ lifestyle, featuring dessert vendors vying for the title of Dessert Champion. The event features a wide array of desserts ranging from cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and doughnuts.

Dessert Wars is dubbed the Largest Dessert Festival in America. This event is perfect for the whole family.

There are several layers of tickets available. This includes Sprinkle on Top, which gets you 50 sample tickets, a ‘go-box’ and an exclusive Dessert Wars T-shirt with entry beginning at 3 p.m. These cost $75 plus fees.

VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a ‘go-box’ and entry beginning at 3 p.m. These cost $60 plus fees.

General admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a ‘go-box’ and entry beginning at 4 p.m. These cost $35 plus fees.

Sample tickets are exchanged for dessert samples. There is no extra cost for dessert.

Voting for People’s Choice Champion ends at 6 p.m. and the Trophy Ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m.

Dessert Wars debuted in 2016. Each year, they host over 50 vendors and have traditionally sold out to a crowd of 3,000. You will be astounded as you walk through rows and rows of vendors with multiple selections of ice cream, donuts, cupcakes and more.

Brad Matthews, director of Dessert Wars, said, “There is no other place that you can try out over 50 different dessert spots under one roof. It gives you the opportunity to discover unique desserts you might have never had in your life.”

For vendors, Matthews added, “It gives all of these wonderful dessert places a chance to showcase their product in front of their direct audience—dessert lovers.”

Confirmed vendors include Astro Ice Cream, Craving Donuts, Jeremiah’s Ice, Mike’s Pies, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sprinkles and The Hyppo. For more information on Dessert Wars and to get tickets, please visit www.dessert-wars.com.