Former Red Sox All-Star Manny Ramirez Finds God, Enrolls In Seminary

Former Major League Baseball Player Manny Ramirez is best known as a star athlete for the 2004 Red Sox team that broke the ‘Curse of the Bambino’ by winning the World Series and for his on- and off-the-field antics. Now, Ramirez sees the damage he created through many of his selfish actions. He has apologized to Boston fans and revealed that he came to faith in Jesus and has enrolled in seminary to study the Bible.

Ramirez says that he has become a Christian. “What I’m doing now, I preach. That’s what I do. Go into hospitals just to preach and teach the people the Bible.” He also explained that he enrolled in seminary because he wants to further learn the Word of God.

Ramirez, who currently sits 15th on the all-time home runs list with 555, explained that he knows it does not matter in light of eternity.

He said, “When God calls, you should humble yourself and you can see. Like, I hit all those home runs and it doesn’t mean anything. It’s something that I really cannot explain.”

Describing himself as a ‘Reformed Baptist,’ he has devoted himself to growing in the faith with the same vigor he brought to the baseball diamond. In addition to his preaching in hospitals, Ramirez is listed as a board member with Planted Ministries, whose mission is to work for “a spiritual awakening across Latin America.”

23,000 Cambodians Hear The Gospel At Franklin Graham Festival

More than 23,000 Cambodians heard the Gospel, and 1,396 decided to give their life to Christ during a two-day Franklin Graham Festival last month in Cambodia, a nation that is 98 percent Buddhist. It was the largest Christian outreach ever in the country.

The ‘Love Phnom Penh Festival with Franklin Graham’ was held in the same country where Christianity was nearly eliminated during the Khmer Rouge—a genocide in the 1970s that sought to eradicate religion and develop a ‘master race’ under the leadership of Pol Pot. It was the focus of the film The Killing Fields. An estimated two million people died, and only about 200 Christians survived the atrocities, according to a press release. Missionaries fled during the genocide.

“The Holy Spirit has touched our city and entire land. We are thankful that people heard the Gospel that Jesus is the Truth, Way and Life,” said Sin Somnang, pastor of Fellowship Church of Pochentong and the festival’s general chairman. “This will be a blessing for our country and our spiritual legacy to be remembered for the next generation through the festival.”

Local churches will follow up with those who made decisions.

Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Shares That He Is Now A Youth Pastor

Former Nickelodeon comedy actor Kel Mitchell recently announced that he has become a youth pastor at a church in California. Mitchell is known for his roles in the ‘90s sketch comedy show All That and sitcom Kenan & Kel with current SNL cast member Kenan Thompson. He also went on to star in the movie Good Burger.

But his career struggled to take flight after those roles, and he dipped into depression in 2015.

“I have been through so many ups and downs in my life,” Mitchell said on his website. “Suicidal, divorce, drug and alcohol usage, deep in sin, dealing with the lost (sic) of [loved] ones to gang violence, debt, hurt, pain, vanity, lust, heartbreak, feeling lost looking for answers. I have seen, felt and been in all types of sin and have been done wrong by others.”

After his divorce, Mitchell felt he hit rock bottom. As the grandson of a pastor, he realized that he needed to turn to Christ to find peace and healing.

“Let go of your past, be a new creature in Christ!” Mitchell said. “I have always known God, but now I have a true understanding of who He is and why I am here, and why God has kept me safe, and sinful ways are no longer around me because I am surrounded with the love of Jesus, and I have allowed him to make the decisions in my life. If you are ready to admit your need for a clean slate, the God of second chances is waiting to give it to you.”