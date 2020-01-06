When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” – John 8:12

I am fascinated with light, especially as a representation of God and what it teaches us about Jesus. The Magi from the east followed a light in the sky, traveling until it finally led them to the newborn king. I love the idea that maybe God set them out on their journey possibly before Jesus was even conceived.

Did the star first appear when Christ was born, or in preparation or anticipation? Was it just a pinprick of light to discern or a spectacular show? Was it light from a comet passing close to Earth in real time? Or was it from countless light-years across the galaxy, light that had to travel through time in order to reach those people in that place at that time?

Then there was the angel who delivered the birth announcement to the shepherds, joined by a heavenly host singing glory to God. I can imagine the flood of brilliant light!

Light is not only illumination, but energy. When we follow Jesus, we connect with the central core of light and energy that created and sustains the universe. “I am the light of the world!” Jesus is also the energy and the power. Jesus not only lights the way, Jesus is The Way.

One morning, walking before the sun rose, I watched the shadows and the dim shapes around me turn into trees and flowers and grass and paths, taking on colors that became more vibrant as the light passed over the horizon. Does color even exist absent the light? I wonder what is left when we remove ourselves from the light that Jesus brings—the energy and the power and the life?

“I am the light of the world,” Jesus said. “Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”