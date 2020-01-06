Local Nonprofit Asks Local Community To Support Diaper Drive

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, is asking the community to help with its January Diaper Drive. The nonprofit seeks to protect the sanctity of life by promoting biblical sexuality and educating new parents.

Choices centers also offer a variety of support for expecting mothers and new parents. From pregnancy tests to assistance after the birth, the ministry educates as it provides physical, emotional and spiritual support.

The collection of diapers and wipes helps sustain the Choices centers in Brandon and SouthShore for the year. Choices centers provide diapers and baby clothing to families in need through its ‘Earn While You Learn Program’ as it builds relationships to share Christ.

The nonprofit is requesting diaper sizes newborn to 5 with the greatest need for sizes 3, 4, 5 and clothing from sizes newborn to 2T. The ability to ship items directly to its admin office from Amazon is also available.

For more information or to donate, visit www.empoweredtochoose.net or contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491.

Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe Returns In January

Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe, a two-day Christian music festival, will return on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25. Guests can ‘rock, ride and rejoice’ to some of Christian music’s biggest artists.

The line-up for Friday includes Switchfoot, Newsboys, Tenth Avenue North, Tauren Wells, Tedashii and the Afters. Then on Saturday, you can enjoy music from Chris Tomlin, TobyMac, Bethel Music, We Are Messengers, Unspoken and I Am They. (Artists are subject to change.)

Rock The Universe is a separate ticketed event and takes place inside the park. Ticket options and pricing can be found online at www.universalorlando.com. Please visit the website for further details. For questions, call 407-224-7840.

Sixth Annual Golf Tournament Hosted By Former Yankees Pitcher Ramiro Mendoza

Iglesia Cristo La Senda (CLS Church) will hold its Sixth Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, February 8 at 12:30 p.m. The tournament is hosted by former Yankees pitcher and five-time World Series Champion Ramiro Mendoza. It will take place at Summerfield Crossing, 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

The tournament has become an annual affair with the purpose to continue raising funds for the church’s new Youth & Children’s Community Center. The outreach vision for this facility is to impact young people throughout the area. The church expects to build and extend a faith-based environment where children and youth can grow in their devotion while being in a safe and secure setting.

As a designated place for a new generation, its community center will serve as a beacon for friends and neighbors. Please consider supporting and becoming a sponsor for this event. Participation can include joining a team, sponsoring a hole or donating items for raffles and the auction.

To register, please visit www.iglesiacls.org, scroll to the ‘Golf Ball’ and click on it to register.

For more information, please contact Event Coordinator Maribel Lorenzo at 365-0171 or the church’s office at 571-7174.

Juanita Lolita Comedy Show At Lakewood Community

You are invited to an evening of laughter that also helps reward and honor local educators in Christian schools. On Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m., head to Lakewood Community Church of God to see the Juanita Lolita Comedy Show. The cost is $10 plus a love offering. Proceeds will go to the Shining Light Award, which honors teachers in Christian schools in the Brandon area.

Voted Tampa’s funniest female, Creative Loafing Magazine’s ‘Best of the Bay’ and a finalist in the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas, Lolita has been featured on CTN, ABC and several radio shows. Her Latin flair and hillbilly background have quickly become a crowd favorite. Lolita takes pride in the fact that she can make you laugh hysterically without profanity.

The event is sponsored by Christian Business Connections (CBC), a local networking group that helps other businesses grow and give back to the community.

“It was a hit having her last year,” said Ryan Hughes, CBC president. “Her testimony is really powerful. We are glad to be doing this event again to an even bigger audience.”

The venue is located at 1628 Lakewood Dr. in Brandon. To register or for more information, visit https://cbcbrandon.eventbrite.com or contact Kris Beaird at 494-3212 or kris.beaird@yahoo.com.

Community Day At St. Stephen Catholic School

In celebration of National Catholic School Week, on Monday, January 27, St. Stephen Catholic School in Riverview will open its doors to friends of the parish community. All are welcome to visit the classrooms, meet the teachers and experience the joy from the children.

Tours will be available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required.

St. Stephen Catholic School is located at 10424 St. Stephen Cir. Call the school office for any questions at 741-9203.