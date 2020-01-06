In his first headlining tour, Pat Barrett, the singer/songwriter of Build My Life and The Way, will perform at Southeastern University on Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m. Joining Barrett on stage is the university’s own student music ministry, SEU Worship.

“This is wild. I’m so excited to announce that I’m heading out on my first-ever headlining tour across the U.S. this spring,” said Barrett. “I’m hitting 11 cities, and I’d love for you to join me at one of these worship nights.”

Barrett, a worship leader from Atlanta’s Grace Midtown Church, is also the former lead singer and songwriter for the band Housefires. While in that group, Barrett co-wrote and performed the song Good Good Father.

In 2016, the GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Chris Tomlin recorded Good Good Father on his Never Lose Sight album. The song remained in the number one spot on the ‘Hot Christian’ Billboard chart for seven weeks and subsequently earned the title ‘Song of the Year’ at the 2016 GMA Dove Awards. In 2018, Tomlin signed Barrett to his new record label, Bowyer & Bow—Barrett being the first.

To date, SEU Worship has released six albums, with its new album Eden to Eternity scheduled for release in February 2020. Led by David Cook, the campus worship pastor, the group is a collection of students and staff from Southeastern University. Cook, an alumnus of Southeastern, not only lends his musical talents but his experience serving on the worship team from the acclaimed Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia.

The concert is being held at the university’s Bush Chapel, with its doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$45 (excludes service fees) and can be purchased on Eventbrite. All seating is part of general admission and on a first-come, first-served basis. Children 3 and under are free if sitting on a lap. Early entry tickets are also available and allow guests to enter at 6 p.m. to obtain better seats.

Guests can also join Barrett for a pre-event that includes a time of worship, a discussion on songwriting and a Q&A. The pre-event requires a Worship Leader Pass, allowing guests entry into the venue at 5:15 p.m.

The venue is located at 955 Longfellow Blvd. in Lakeland. More information about the tour can be found at https://transparentproductions.com.