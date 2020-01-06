Christians in the Mirror, a first-of-its-kind independent documentary produced by the local nonprofit Joshuacord, Inc. and In Altum Productions, takes a hard look at how America and the West have not been very involved in the global persecution of Christians. The producers say they’re creating a social media marketing plan for this indie film that interviews Christians from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Paul Jallo, president of Jallo Oil Distributors, and one of the film’s major benefactors and executive producer, said that they hope to reach new audiences, nationally and internationally. They’re hopeful that this new social media campaign will create momentum, encourage viewers to download the film, view it and share it.

It’s the hope of the film’s executive team that Christians in the Mirror will cause Christians across America to stand united to help those under persecution for their faith. Whether it prompts people to volunteer, donate or spread the message, the desired outcome is more recognition and support about the importance of religious freedom.

Christians in the Mirror includes interviews with religious leaders and persecuted Christians in Syria, India, Iraq, South Sudan and Egypt. Ultimately, it’s a wake-up call for people to help.

“We want our Christian brothers and sisters in the Middle East, Asia and Africa to know that they’re not alone and to encourage all who believe in human rights, religious freedom and freedom of conscience to step up and speak out,” Jallo said.

This social media campaign is designed to build awareness and to drive audiences to view the film on select web platforms.

“We have much to be thankful for as we move into the Christmas season,” Patrick Carberry, founder of Joshuacord and film co-executive producer, said. “We have religious freedom in the West. Many others in the world do not. I ask for everyone’s prayers and support for the persecuted church by watching our film Christians in the Mirror.”

For more information about the film and to see a trailer, visit https://christiansinthemirror.com.

You can view the movie on Amazon Prime or at ChristianCinema.com. To stay up to date, you can follow on Facebook and Instagram @christiansinthemirror.