Scouting for Food seeks to collect a record-setting amount of food to fight hunger, powered by thousands of boys and girls in local Boy Scouts of America groups across West Central Florida.

Scouts ages 5 through 17 will lead the way, going door-to-door in their neighborhoods to place door hangers with information on Saturday, January 25, and then will return to collect nonperishable food donations left on front porches one week later on Saturday, February 1.

Scouting for Food will take place on the weekends leading up to the Super Bowl, and the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council—our region’s branch of the Boy Scouts of America—is joining more than 4,000 participating groups in the Souper Bowl of Caring, a nonprofit organization that collected more than 4,500,000 pounds of food in 2019.

“Serving others is at the heart of what Scouting is all about,” said Scouting for Food Event Chair Melissa Snively, who serves as chair of the Hillsborough County School Board. “In Florida alone, more than 850,000 children struggle with hunger. Our scouts will be energized knowing they are helping other young people through Scouting for Food.”

The Boy Scouts of America is a program that teaches young men and women values, leadership, adventure and—most importantly—how to lend a helping hand and assist those in need. Food collected in our community will benefit ECHO food banks.

“Our Scouts and adult leaders will hand-deliver all the collected food items to local food banks in their communities,” said Jim Rees, CEO of the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council. “We believe this will be our region’s biggest food drive by Boy Scouts ever.”

To stay up to date on the progress of Scouting for Food in 2020, follow on Facebook or visit TampaBayScouting.org.