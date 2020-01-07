Thank you again for participating in the Our Favorite Things Sweepstakes Program this holiday season!

This year, we had the most successful campaign we have ever done and we were able to surprise three local families with amazing prizes!

The Early Bird Big Green Egg Minimax from Rolling Pin Kitchen went to the Yick family.

The diamond and blue topaz earrings from McAuley Fine Jewelry went to USF Sophomore Claire Eberhart, A Bloomingdale High School grad and polite young woman pursuing her nursing degree.

And, the Grand Prize with a mountain of gift baskets and gift certificates went to the Morin Family who just moved to Riverview from Alaska 2 months ago and Mom Leah and daughters Kai and Zoe can NOT wait to get into the community and try all of the great gift certificates and prizes!

In addition, we were able to donate $500 to the foster care home, A Kid’s Place for them to purchase gift items and gift certificates movie passes for the teens in foster care. There are always 60 foster children at A Kid’s Place right on Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

And finally, we were able to donate 100 toys to Toys for Tots which is a program through the Marines to get gifts to kids this season!

In addition to all of this holiday excitement, the Osprey Observer has moved its offices to our new location at 2109 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and we look forward to welcoming the community this year! January marks our 18th year of publishing positive community news and we couldn’t do it without you!

Thank you for being a special part of our holiday season and please let us know if there is anything we can do for you or your business!

Email me anytime at editor@ospreyobserver.com.